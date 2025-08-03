First Impressions From CJ Kayfus' Guardians, MLB Debut
CJ Kayfus can finally say that he’s played in an MLB game. The Cleveland Guardians’ No. 5-ranked prospect made his big-league debut on Saturday afternoon during the team’s win over the Minnesota Twins.
There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Kayfus for the last few seasons because of the potential he has to be a high-impact bat in Cleveland’s lineup.
One of the biggest first impressions that manager Stephen Vogt noticed throughout the game was his ability to work a pitch count. “He can manage an at-bat, I can tell you that,” proclaimed Cleveland’s skipper.
Kayfus is still looking for his big-league hit, or walk, but he stood in the box and made Minnesota’s pitcher throw him stuff in the zone.
The 24-year-old saw a total of 16 pitches during his first four at-bats. Vogt also noted, “He saw some really good changeups from two pitchers with really good changeups. He can hit.”
The left-handed hitter has garnered plenty of attention in the minors for how hard he hits the ball, and that was apparent in his first MLB game. In Kayfus’ first at-bat, he ripped a ball with an exit velocity of 97.7 mph to shortstop, which brought in a run.
One of the biggest unknowns with Kayfus’ promotion was where he would play in the field. He’s a natural first baseman, but that position group is already crowded enough on Cleveland’s roster.
Instead, Kayfus started his first game in right field, a position he’s still learning. He didn’t get a ton of action out there, but did record a putout on a sharp line drive hit by power-hitter Matt Wallner.
Even though his first big league game didn’t come with a hit, Vogt emphasized, “We’re really happy for CJ. It’s always fun to do something productive in your very first at-bat, get your first RBI out of the way. I’m sure that first hit is coming real soon.”
Kayfus is definitely still a work in progress, so it’s important to be patient with him. However, his big league debut showed glimpses of what he can do for the Guardians once he is comfortable on the team.
