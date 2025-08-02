3 Guardians Players That Could Still be Traded During the Offseason
The Cleveland Guardians mostly held firm at the MLB trade deadline, only jettisoning starting pitcher Shane Bieber, who has not pitched since April 2024. Things got dicey with Steven Kwan for a second there, but ultimately, the All-Star outfielder stayed put.
But what will the Guardians do this coming offseason? Will they be active in trade discussions just like they were last year when they moved Josh Naylor and Andres Gimenez?
It's entirely possible given Cleveland's modus operandi of not wanting to carry a high payroll, so the Guardians may very well look to move some guys over the winter.
Here are three players Cleveland could still trade in the coming months.
Daniel Schneemann, UTIL
Daniel Schneemann has done a little bit of everything for the Guardians this season, playing a variety of different positions in both the infield and the outfield. But you do have to wonder if his time in Cleveland is coming to a close.
The 28-year-old has primarily been the Guardians' starting second baseman in 2025, and with Travis Bazzana in the pipeline, that won't last too much longer.
Sure, Cleveland could always keep Schneemann around as a bench piece. After all, he is under team control through 2030, so the Guardians don't have to be in any rush to move him. But those years of club control also make him a somewhat valuable trade commodity, especially given his versatility.
Don't be surprised if teams come calling about Schneemann during the offseason, and it would not be shocking if Cleveland decided to move him.
Emmanuel Clase, RP
There were some who stated that Emmanuel Clase would have been moved at the trade deadline had it not been for the sudden gambling investigation that resulted in the three-time All-Star closer being placed on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31.
We'll never know for sure whether or not Clase would have been dealt had the controversy not unfolded, but one thing is certain: he will absolutely be a trade candidate over the winter so long as he comes back clean in the MLB's probe.
Clase is under team control through 2028 with $10 million club options for the last two years of his deal. It's a great contract, and so long as he wasn't getting involved in any funny business, he will definitely comprise an attractive trade target for contenders.
The 27-year-old has not been quite as dominant in 2025 as he was the year prior, but outside of a rough month to begin the season, Clase has still been very, very good and would represent a terrific addition to any squad's bullpen.
Steven Kwan, OF
Like it or not, trade speculation will surface around Kwan once again as soon as the hot stove hits.
Does that necessarily mean that Kwan will get dealt? No, but if teams were making a push for him at the deadline, you can bet that they will once again be inquiring about him in November and December, and with Kwan's deal expiring after 2027, you can't help but wonder if the Guardians will seriously weigh the possibility of moving him.
A two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glover, Kwan will generate considerable trade intrigue around baseball, and there are plenty of teams that could use his pesky bat in their lineup.
It would take quite a haul for Cleveland to send Kwan packing, but one would be remiss to think that the front office won't consider it, especially with the 27-year-old (who turns 28 next month) due a hefty contract extension rather soon.
