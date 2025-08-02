Steven Kwan Declares Love for Cleveland After Guardians Trade Drama
Cleveland Guardians star outfielder Steven Kwan expressed his appreciation for the city and fanbase when the three-time Gold Glove winner returned to the field on Friday. The MLB trade deadline on July 31 passed without Kwan being dealt, despite intense interest from multiple contending teams.
"It was really special [to get that ovation]. I love this city, love this organization. Love everything that they've offered me." Kwan told reporters Friday night. "I just want to win for them and get in the postseason. And once you get in, anything can happen. So I think that's our mission right now."
Kwan clearly appreciated the positive reception he received from Cleveland fans. "I don't know if I deserve all of it, but I'm super grateful for all the love in this city, and I'm hoping we can stay here a long time," Kwan said after the game.
The 27-year-old All-Star survived a deadline day filled with speculation and a phone call from team president Chris Antonetti just nine minutes before the 6 PM ET cutoff.
The Guardians reportedly received serious inquiries from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and Cincinnati Reds, among others. However, Cleveland's high asking price for Kwan proved to be prohibitive.
The trade speculation reinforced the strong connection between Kwan and Cleveland's fanbase. Social media erupted with passionate pleas to keep the team's star left fielder, while local sports radio was flooded with calls from fans adamantly opposing a trade.
Kwan immediately rewarded the organization's decision on Friday. After receiving a warm ovation from Progressive Field fans, Kwan responded with a leadoff single and run scored to start the game, followed by another exceptional throw, which ended the Minnesota Twins' scoring threat in the third inning.
José Ramírez drove in Kwan in the first inning and then stole second base, becoming the 17th player in MLB history with 275 HRs and 275 stolen bases in his career. The Guardians eventually secured victory on Kyle Manzardo's walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning.
Despite surviving the trade deadline, questions about Kwan's long-term future in Cleveland remain. The organization's refusal to extend Kwan earlier this year combined with the recent interest in entertaining offers suggests trade discussions are likely to continue.
For now, both Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians can focus on salvaging the team's lackluster 2025 campaign. Friday's victory keeps Cleveland in contention for a potential AL Wild Card spot, and the Gold Glover's presence offers both offensive production and defensive stability as the Guardians strive for an unlikely playoff berth.