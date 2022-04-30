Skip to main content
Guardians Snap Seven-Game Skid, Win 9-8

The Cleveland Guardians snapped their seven-game skid in Oakland with a 9-8 victory over the Athletics Friday night.

The Cleveland Guardians ended their seven-game skid with a 9-8 grind-it-out win over the Athletics on Friday night at the Coliseum. The Guardians cashed in on 11 hits throughout the evening and once they took the lead in the seventh, they never looked back.

José Ramírez would start the night off with a solo shot to right to give the Guardians an early 1-0 lead. The Guardians would immediately find themselves back in the hole during the home half of the same frame and trailed 4-1 until the third.

Myles Straw would start the party with a single, and both Owen Miller and Ramírez would work a walk to get the bases loaded. With two down, Andrés Giménez stepped up to the plate.

Giménez would send the ball over the right field fence for a grand slam to put the Guardians back on top 5-4. Not only did he give them the lead, he also awarded Sue Kelley of Ashland a brand new Ford Bronco thanks to the Grand Slam Payoff.

The Guardians would once again lose the lead and allow the A's to plate two in the fourth and two in the sixth to jump ahead 9-4.

But in the seventh, the Guardians would get back to work and tack on four thanks to back-to-back-to-back doubles from Straw, Miller, and Ramírez. Josh Naylor would give the Guardians the go-ahead with a two-run shot to right.

Aaron Civale had a tough outing going just four innings allowing seven hits, six runs, one walk, and striking out three.

The bullpen pieced the remainder of the game together with Sam Hentges going 1.1 innings, Enyel De Los Santos going 0.2, Trevor Stephan with two shutdown in the seventh and eighth, and Emmanuel Clase getting the save in the ninth. 

Guardians and A's will be back in action on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:07 PM.

