There Is A Lot To Like About Aaron Civale's First Start Since Coming Off The IL

The Guardians have been treading water with their pitching staff ever since Aaron Civale was placed on the injured list in the middle of July. They were even forced to start Bryan Shaw in two bullpen games just to give other starters a rest.

Thankfully, Civale is back with the Guardians and looked sharp in his first start since spraining his wrist.

He only pitched four innings (with being on a pitched count) but looked great in the outing. Especially, through the first three. He sent down the first nine Tigers batters and ended his night with four strikeouts.

Most importantly Civale only allowed two runs on three hits and didn't allow a walk.

He relied heavily on his cutter tonight which he threw 47 percent of the time and went for a strike 17 percent of the time.

Civale has definitely had his moments this season for better and for worse. At his best, he's been able to go deep into games giving up only one or two runs. Such as his start on July 8 against the Royals. But he's also struggled at times which can be seen in his 10.67 ERA in April.

After the game, Tito said that it was encouraging to see Civale get through the fourth inning, despite having some traffic on the base paths.

Hopefully, this start is a building block that Civale can go from that can allow him to have more consistent starts. The Guardians are going to need him down the stretch as they seek the division title.

-----

Read More:

Another Guardians Prospect Is Ready To Make Major League Debut In Toronto

WATCH: Will Benson Gets First Major League Hit For The Guardians

Terry Francona Explains Eli Morgan's Recent Struggles

It's Not Taking Long For Oscar Gonzalez To Heat Back Up For The Guardians

Shane Bieber Shuts Down Tigers In Guardians Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI