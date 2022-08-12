The Cleveland Guardians came into the season with what felt like no-to-low expectations from many -- but you would never know that from where they sit today. After Thursday's 111-game mark, the club is 1.5 games up in the division.

As it's been said many times, the Guardians sport the youngest roster in major league baseball -- but where does a 59-52 record put them? David Hrusovsky Sports put together this nice infographic -- let's break it down.

In the modern era, the Guardians rank fourth in winning percentage after the 109-game mark for teams with an average batter age of 26.0 or less and average pitcher age of 26.4 or less since 1947.

As stated, it puts the club in good company at this milestone under the 1970 NL-title champs in the Cincinnati Reds, the 1969 winners of the World Series in the New York Mets, and 1988 Pittsburgh Pirates team with budding young talent.

Many pondered and questioned the lack of movement at the MLB trade deadline by the front office -- but simply stated by front office personnel, they had no desire to shake up what's shaking out in front of them. They wanted to see this play out.

The club has had 13 players make their MLB debuts this season, and of those in the bunch, Steven Kwan has made his case as the leadoff hitter and outfielder for years to come with an outstanding rookie year.

Beyond Kwan, on any given night the lineup is laced with players who are in their first season, or are still young to the game. Andrés Giménez, who had his first All-Star nod this season, and Josh Naylor, who has worked his way back from a traumatic ankle injury with unmatched intensity, both have become a key piece of fabric to this team.

Paired with All-Stars José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase, who both signed contract extensions this off-season, this overachieving season to date could start the window early for the next run the Guardians make. The club has ran through a gauntlet of outfielders in right, and is committed to Myles Straw as centerfielder as he received the other contract extension prior to the season.

The team still has 30 home games left to their remaining 21 road -- 27 of which are against division opponents -- eight with the Twins, six with the White Sox. They also finish the season on a nine-game homestand with three against the Rays, and the final six with the Royals.

FanGraphs has put the Guardians probability of winning the division at 44.6% -- over the Twins at 35.4%, and the White Sox at 20.0%. Additionally, they have projected the team's probability to make the postseason at 58.0% -- the first time all season they have had the best playoff odds in the AL Central.

Guardians Probability of Winning Division (FanGraphs)

Guardians Probability of Postseason Berth (FanGraphs)

There's still plenty of season to go, but with the lackluster punch of the division this year -- it's up for grabs, and the Guardians are in a position to keep their hat in the ring as they sit in sole possession of the AL Central with 51 games to go.

