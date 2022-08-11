Skip to main content

Emmanuel Clase Leads The American League In The Most Import Stat For A Closer

Emmanuel Clase recorded his 26th save of the year for the Guardians in Wednesday night's win over the Tigers.
The Guardians have had one of the best closers in all of baseball this season when Emmanuel Clase is on the mound. 

He's been closing out games at an incredible rate and now leads American League relievers with 26 saves heading into Thursday's game in Detroit. Clase has also converted 20 saves straight (*knocks on wood as types*) which is the second longest streak behind Aroldis Chapman who has recorded 23 straight. 

Since May 20, the Guardians closer has a 0.54 ERA and a 0.54 whip as well. 

It's pretty impressive how Clase is always ready to go when his number is called. There have been multiple times this season where he's closed out games on consecutive days, like what he did on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Tigers. 

Tito attributes this to how well Clase prepares. He said that "Clase does a ready good job warming up. I know we talk a lot like he's a veteran but he's learning fast, warms up really good ... and doesn't waste pitches."

Clase doesn't have the most saves in the MLB. That honor goes to the Padres' Josh Hader who has the most with 29 and Milwaukee's Taylor Rodgers who has 28. However, Clase has appeared in 50 games this season which is way more games than either of those players. 

It would be great to see Clase get a signature walk-out song of his own after seeing all of the attention Edwin Diaz has gotten over the last week for his. He has the fire graphic on jumbotron right now, but that could definitely be taken to the next level. 

