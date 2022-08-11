Guardians Farm Report: Pries Delivers Walk-Off Win for Akron For The Second Straight Night Over Bowie

All four Cleveland Guardians full season minor league teams were in action on Wednesday while all three of the Rookie League clubs had the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus came into Wednesday's contest against Rochester looking to extend their win streak to nine straight games. The Red Wings and their pitching staff had different plans holding the Clippers to just two hits in the game and shutting the team out using four different pitchers.

Both hits for Columbus came off the bat of shortstop Gabriel Arias who would reach base three times in the game finishing 2-for-3 with a walk.

The Clippers would waste an outstanding start form Konnor Pilkington who would allow just one run on three hits over five and two thirds' innings striking out eight in the game.

The loss snapped the Clippers eight game winning streak dropping the teams record to 63-43 on the season.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Arias 2-3 BB

Bo Naylor 0-3 BB SB

Konnor Pilkington 5.2(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 1BB 8SO

Ian Hamilton 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

For the second straight night Akron trailed Bowie heading to the bottom of the ninth inning and for the second straight night RubberDucks first baseman Micah Pries would send the team home with a win!

Bowie would load the bases in the ninth inning with nobody out on a walk and then two consecutive batters would get hit by pitches setting the stage for Pries once again.

Pries would rope a base hit to right field scoring Jose Tena from third and Brayan Rocchio from second who was flying around the bases just beating the throw from the outfield on a headfirst slide scoring the winning run.

The base hit by Pries extended his on-base streak to 17 games and his hit streak to 5 games. He now has a .844 OPS over 89 games with Akron.

RubberDucks starter Gavin Williams would allow two unearned runs over three innings of work Wednesday, but it was the bullpen who stole the show for the Ducks.

Three Akron relievers Eli Lingos, Kyle Marman and Carlos Vargas would combine to throw six scoreless innings without allowing a hit or a walk while striking out six Baysox batters.

The comeback win was Akron's 5th straight victory improving their record 57-45 on the year.

Top Performers:

Micah Pries 1-4 2RBI

Ray Delgado 1-3 RBI

Brayan Rocchio 1-3 R 2B

Daniel Schneemann 1-3 R SB

Eli Lingos 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Kyle Marman 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Gavin Williams 3.0(IP) 4H 2R 0ER 2BB 4SO

Carlos Vargas 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County trailed Fort Wayne 3-to-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when they would plate four runs with the big blast coming on a Johnathan Rodriguez three-run home run his 18th long ball of the season.

Rodriguez continued his torrid stretch at the plate for the Captains. Over his last 36 games is hitting .342 with 16 home runs and 38 runs batted in.

With Lake County now up 4-to-3 right fielder Alexfri Planez would plate an important insurance run on an RBI base hit in the seventh inning giving the Captains a two-run cushion.

Fort Wayne would score one run in the eighth, but Captains left-handed reliever Raymond Burgos would come on in the ninth inning and throw a scoreless ninth securing win and earning his first save of the season.

The win extends Lake County's win streak to five straight games as they are now 57-45 on the season.

A couple of side notes in center fielder Petey Halpin extended his on-base streak to 30 straight games finishing 0-for-3 with a walk. Shortstop Angel Martinez extended his own on-base streak to 22 games going 2-for-5 at the plate scoring a run.

Top Performers:

Johnathan Rodriguez 2-4 R HR 3RBI

Joe Naranjo 2-2 R 2BB

Angel Martinez 2-5 2R

Milan Tolentino 1-4 R 2B RBI

Alexfri Planez 1-4 RBI SB

Aaron Bracho 2-4

Aaron Davenport 5.0(IP) 5H 3R 3ER 1BB 6SO (W)

Raymond Burgos 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 0SO (SV)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg starter Juan Zapata held Charleston hitless over five scoreless innings allowing just one baserunner on a hit by pitch while striking out five in his best outing of the season.

The Hillcats would hold the RiverDogs scoreless until the ninth inning when they would touch up Lynchburg reliever Yeury Gervacio for a three-run home run making it a 5-to-3 game. Gervacio was able to settle down and get the final out of the inning to secure the win.

On offense Hillcats center fielder Isaiah Greene would lead the way driving in three of the teams five runs collecting a pair of hits and a walk. Greene has been tremendous over his last 11 games especially in getting on-base drawing 16 walks over that span.

Over the 11 games he is hitting .314 with a pair of triples, six RBI's, 8 stolen bases along with the 16 walks giving him a .539 OBP.

The win over Charleston evens the current series as 1-to-1 and improves the Hillcats record to 51-53 on the season.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 2-4 3RBI BB

Yordys Valdes 2-5 2R 2B

Cesar Idrogo 2-2 2R BB

Victor Planchart 1-4 RBI

Juan Zapata 5.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 5SO (W)

Brauny Munoz 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

-----

Read More:

The Guardians Are The Only Team In The American League Central The Have Done This

George Valera Gets Big Promotion, Bo Naylor Joins Top 100 Prospects

Franmil Reyes Joines National League Team

Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Continues To Hit Reaching Base Four Times In Clippers Six Game Sweep

Triston McKenzie Carves Up Astors, Continues Dominant Stretch Since Early July

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI