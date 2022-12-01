Skip to main content

REPORT: Guardians In Pursuit Of Sean Murphy

Cleveland is one of the most engaged teams trying to acquire Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy
The hot stove is really heating up and the Guardians are at the center of a number of rumors and reports. They've been linked to free agents and potential trade targets. 

These aren't mid-level or minor targets either. On Tuesday reports surfaced that the organization had offered Jose Abreu a three-year deal before he decided to sign with the Astros. Now, the team is being linked to the top catching trade target on the market. 

That's Athletics catcher Sean Murphy.

Jun 11, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reports have surfaced that the Guardians are in hot pursuit of the Oakland catcher. A deal could even be agreed upon by the end of Winter Meetings that will take place next week.

It's no secret that the Guardians are looking for two things this off-season. One is an offensive boost at catcher and the other is some sort of power in the lineup. Why not get both of those with one player? Murphy checks both boxes.

He slashed .250/.332/.426 over 148 games for Oakland last season. That's a massive upgrade from the lack of offense Austin Hedges or Luke Maile provided. 

Murphy also hit 18 home runs in 2022 highlighting the pop he can bring to the lineup too. Compared to the rest of the league he was in the 94th percentile of max exit velocity and the 59th percentile in HardHit%.

Sean Murphy and the Guardians seem like the perfect match. Now we just have to wait and see whether Cleveland and Oakland can agree on a deal.

