Guardians Offseason Is Just Getting Started

After a few weeks of radio silence out of the Guardians' front office, the hot stove is finally heating up and some smoke is starting to clear on Cleveland's intentions this offseason.

It all stems back to a former Chicago White Sox member, Jose Abreu.

Abreu left his club of nine years and signed a three-year $60 million deal to join the defending national champions the Houston Astros. However, after he signed there, reports came out that the Guardians had also made an offer for the 35-year-old first baseman.

While a number hasn't been thrown around with what Cleveland offered him, their deal was also for three years. If it was anywhere close to the $60 million that Abreu accepted, it's probably a good thing he didn't sign with the Guardians.

Abreu is still a fantastic baseball player, but he is in the final stages of his career. It's unlikely he'll return to his 2020 form, but I guess there's always a possibility.

But fans shouldn't just look at this as a missed opportunity. It still sheds light on the Guardians' plans this offseason and what could be to come. Abreu wasn't a mid-level free agent. He's a former MVP, an All-Star, and was going to command a large contract no matter what team he negotiated with.

Cleveland knew all of this too yet they still offered him a deal. This means that the team is clearly looking for an upgrade in the lineup and they are willing to spend money to do so.

Free agents such as Trey Mancini, Cody Bellinger, and J.D. Martinez just to name a few are still on the market and Cleveland could make a run at any of them.

Just because the Guardians didn't sign Abreu, doesn't mean the offseason is over. It means it's just getting started.

