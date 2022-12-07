Emmanuel Clase Wins The 2022 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever Of The Year Award

The Guardians had one of the best bullpens in all of baseball in 2022. At the back of that bullpen was closer Emmanuel Clase who was the best closers in the American League during the regular season.

Clase was voted to First Team All-MLB on Monday night and he received more honors for his incredible season on Tuesday afternoon. MLB announced that he was the recipient of The 2022 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award.

Looking back on Clase's numbers shows just how incredible he was during the season. He appeared in 77 games while putting u a 1.36 ERA. Clase also led the Major League with 42 saves. This wasn't a walk in the park either. The closer had 19 saves in one-run games while also putting up a 1.57 ERA.

Another particularly cool note about Clase receiving the award is that he's the first Dominican-born pitcher to win a reliever of the year in either league.

On the National League side of things, it was Edwin Diaz who took home the 2022 Trevor Hofman National League Reliever of the Year Award.

Other past winners that Cleveland fans might recognize are Andrew Miller who won it with the New York Yankees in 2015 and divisional foe Liam Hendricks who won is in 2020 and 2021.

