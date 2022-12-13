Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels

Those who turned into the second half of a Cleveland Indians game during the 2021 MLB season may have seen Justin Garza on the mound in relief for the starting pitcher.

However, Garza is moving on from the Cleveland organization and signed a one-year split contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was Cleveland's eighth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft but didn't make his Big League Debut until 2021.

In 2021, he appeared in 21 games posting a 4.71 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP in 28.2 innings of work. He didn't make an appearance with the team in 2022 and spent the entire season in Triple-A.

The Angels have been one of the most active teams early on this offseason trying to improve in any area that they can. While Garza was underwhelming in 2021, there were some signs of promise too. It's a low-risk, high reward-for Los Angeles.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Officially Sign Josh Bell To Contract

What's Next For Owen Miller After The Guardians Bring In Josh Bell?

Here's What The Guardians Lineup Could Look like With The Addition Of Josh Bell

MLB Rule 5 Draft Is Today! What Guardians Prospects Could Be Selected?

This Is What Terry Francona Had To Say After The Guardians Signed Josh Bell

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation