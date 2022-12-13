Skip to main content

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels

Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Justin Garza signs a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Those who turned into the second half of a Cleveland Indians game during the 2021 MLB season may have seen Justin Garza on the mound in relief for the starting pitcher. 

However, Garza is moving on from the Cleveland organization and signed a one-year split contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was Cleveland's eighth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft but didn't make his Big League Debut until 2021. 

In 2021, he appeared in 21 games posting a 4.71 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP in 28.2 innings of work. He didn't make an appearance with the team in 2022 and spent the entire season in Triple-A. 

The Angels have been one of the most active teams early on this offseason trying to improve in any area that they can. While Garza was underwhelming in 2021, there were some signs of promise too. It's a low-risk, high reward-for Los Angeles. 

-----

Read More:

Guardians Officially Sign Josh Bell To Contract

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What's Next For Owen Miller After The Guardians Bring In Josh Bell?

Here's What The Guardians Lineup Could Look like With The Addition Of Josh Bell

MLB Rule 5 Draft Is Today! What Guardians Prospects Could Be Selected?

This Is What Terry Francona Had To Say After The Guardians Signed Josh Bell

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Guardians Dec 7 2022
Opinion

The Guardians Missed Out On Sean Murphy, What's Next?

By Tommy Wild
Josh Bell Aug 12 2022
News

Guardians Officially Sign Josh Bell To Contract

By Tommy Wild
Owen Miller 7 2022
Opinion

What's Next For Owen Miller After The Guardians Bring In Josh Bell?

By Tommy Wild
Josh Bell October 19 2022
News

Here's What The Guardians Lineup Could Look Like With The Addition Of Josh Bell

By Tommy Wild
Ethan Hawkins Lake County Captians (8.8.19)36
News

MLB Rule 5 Draft Day Is Today! What Guardians Prospects Could Be Selected?

By Todd Paquette
Terry Francona Dec 6 2022
News

This Is What Terry Francona Had To Say After The Guardians Signed Josh Bell

By Tommy Wild
Emmanuel Clase Jun 5 2022
News

Emmanuel Clase Wins The 2022 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever Of The Year Award

By Tommy Wild
Josh Bell Sep 10 2022
News

This Is What Josh Bell Tweeted After Signing With The Guardians

By Tommy Wild