Former Members Of The Cleveland Organization Get World Series Rings With Astros

Michael Brantley and Phil Maton both get World Series rings with the Astros after being apart of the Cleveland organization.
The 2022 MLB season is officially over, and what a season it was! On Saturday night, the Houston Astors took down Philadelphia Phillies in six games to be crowd the World Series Champs.

With the Astros winning it all, there are a few former members of the Cleveland organization that will be getting championship rings. This is Michael Brantley and Phil Maton.

Brantley is definitely the most notable name to get a ring as he was with Cleveland for a long time when they were formally known as the Indians. Brantley was in Cleveland for 10 years and in that time became known as one of the best contact hitters in the game and was an All-Star in three seasons. 

In those 10 years he had a .295 batting average, a .781 OPS, and over 500 RBI. He did all of this in over 1000 games played. 

As good as Brantley was with Cleveland, he also struggled to stay healthy towards the end of his tenure. 

In 2016 he only played 11 games and in 2017 he played in 90. Still, he was one of the best outfielders that Cleveland had and they've had a difficult time trying to fill Brantley's void since he left in free agency after the 2018 season.

However, it seems that they finally found the right guy with Steven Kwan

Phil Maton is the other former Cleveland to get a ring. He wasn't with Cleveland nearly as long as Brantley was. Maton pitched out of the bullpen for two and a half seasons and had a solid arm when he was here.

He was pretty solid in his first season with Cleveland posting a 2.92 ERA. But the next season and a half he had an ERA over four. 

Maton was most notably one of the main trade pieces that was used to acquire outfielder Myles Straw from the Astros at the 2021 trade deadline. 

Catching prospect Yainer Diaz was also in that deal who is still with the Astros organization. 

It's tough to watch former fan favorite win rings on opposing teams, but hopefully we'll get to see a team full of Guardians fan favorites win it all soon!

