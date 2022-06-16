The Guardians found a way to win their third-straight game Wednesday night in Colorado following the wild finish the night before.

The Cleveland Guardians have rolled into the Rockies this week and got off to a great start with an extra-innings win on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, they had some work to do late in the game, but ultimately topped the Rockies 7-5 after falling behind 4-2 early.

The club was first to score in the second thanks to a leadoff double by Owen Miller and an RBI single from Oscar Mercado, but quickly got behind 2-1 in the home half after a throwing error by Konnor Pilkington.

The team responded in the third with a solo shot by Amed Rosario but once again fell behind 4-2 after some timely hitting and an error by Mercado in left field.

But, Rosario's bat stayed hot in the fifth as he delivered a one out single which was followed up by another from José Ramírez. Rosario and Ramírez would move up a bag on steals, and then advance an additional base to score to cut the lead.

A sac-fly by Miller made it a tied game, and Josh Naylor added an RBI-double to give the Guardians the 5-4 advantage.

Rosario also would score the Guardians sixth and seventh run on a wild pitch in the sixth and on a sac-fly in the ninth after his leadoff triple to right to make it 7-5.

The Guardians and had 11 hits on the evening, including a 3-for-5 performance from Rosario who has been on fire as late along with a 4-for-5 from Ramírez. The Guardians now have four-straight series wins.

Play Of The Game

Steven Kwan made an incredible diving, game-saving catch at the end of the seventh as the Rockies were threatening. With two out and runners on first and second, the Rockies pushed another run across the plate to make it 6-5.

Then, with two outs and first and third, it looked like José Iglesias found some green in the outfield and it looked as if they could pull the rug out from under the club when Kwan made the diving catch to leave the Rockies-faithful stunned.

After the wild finish from the game the previous night, you felt the series would be a fun one, and it's lived up to it through the first two. Now, the Guardians are looking to sweep on Thursday afternoon.

Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.09) will take the mound for the Guardians opposite of Chad Kuhl (4-3, 3.70) for the Rockies for the 3:10 PM (EST) start.

