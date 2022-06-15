Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Home Run Propels Akron To Victory In Comeback Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action Tuesday but only five games would be completed as both Dominican Summer League teams started games, but they were suspended by rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Clippers would trail 6-to-0 after two innings as St. Paul would get to Clippers starter Tanner Tully early. Tully ended up giving up all eight runs by St. Paul over four and a third innings allowing 11 hits and seeing ERA balloon up to 4.83 on the year.

Trailing 7-to-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning Columbus would put a four spot on the board with the big blow coming on a bases loaded three run double by Tyler Freeman.

The Clippers bullpen would keep the score within striking distance throwing four and two thirds scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit and striking out five Saints batters.

Columbus down 8-to-6 down to their final three outs in the ninth would get an RBI single from catcher Bryan Lavastida to cut the St. Paul to one run. The Saints however would slam the door shut and hang on to win by a final of 8-tp-7 to take the series opener.

With the loss Columbus falls to 35-26 on the season.

Top Performers:

Tyler Freeman 2-5 2R 2(2B) 3RBI SB

Bryan Lavastida 1-3 R RBI BB

Bobby Bradley 1-3 2B BB

Alex Call 1-4 RBI

David Fry 2-5 R

Tim Herrin 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Yohan Ramirez 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Hartford up 2-to-1 had Akron down to their last two outs when the wheels would totally fall off. With one out in the inning just promoted Ray Delgado would draw a walk. The Ducks next man up Daniel Schneemann would single and with two runners on Julian Escobedo would ty the game on a base hit scoring Delgado.

Now tied at 2-to-2 still with just one out Bo Naylor would step up to the plate and on the first pitch Naylor would deliver hitting an absolute bomb for a three run home run giving Akron their first lead of the game!

The Yard Goats would get the final two outs of the inning but now found themselves trailing by three with one more chance to score in the bottom half of the inning.

RubberDucks reliever Thomas Ponticelli would make quick work of the Hartford batters setting them down in order earning the save.

With Akron earning a 5-to-2 thrilling comeback victory the team improves to 33-25 on the season.

Top Performers:

Bo Naylor 1-4 R HR 3RBI BB

George Valera 2-4 RBI BB

Julian Escobedo 3-5 2R 2B RBI

Ray Delgado 1-3 R BB

Hunter Gaddis 7.0(IP) 3H 2R 2ER 2BB 5SO

Thomas Ponticelli 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO (SV)

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains offense would hang nine runs on the Sky Carp on Tuesday including a big six run fifth inning that included a three run blast from Alexfri Planez.

Lake County would also get a solo home run from Jhonkensy Noel who now has a Midwest League leading and Guardians farm leading 16 on the season.

Davis Sharpe would pitch well in relief of Captains starter Tanner Bibee who was touched up for four runs over his four and two thirds innings. Sharpe would earn the win with two and a third scoreless frames allowing just one hit and striking out four.

Lake County improves to 31-26 with the win taking game one of the series vs Beloit.

Top Performers:

Jhonknsey Noel 2-5 2R HR 3RBI

Alexfri Planez 2-5 R HR 3RBI

Joe Naranjo 1-4 2R RBI BB

Micael Ramirez 3-4 R 2B

Connor Kokx 2-4 R

Angel Martinez 0-2 2R 3BB

Davis Sharpe 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg was their own worst enemy in this one committing three error and walking six batters in their series opening loss at home to Down East.

Starter Reid Johnston pitched well going five and two thirds allowing three runs but juts two earned while striking out six Wood Ducks in the game.

Trailing 6-to-2 in the seventh inning the Hillcats would cut the lead to two runs on a base hit by Dayan Frias scoring Isaiah Greene and Luis Durango making it a 6-to-4 game.

Down East would tack on an insurance run in the eighth inning and hold onto win by a final of 7-to-4.

The loss drops Lynchburg to 30-28 on the season.

Top Performers:

Dayan Frias 2-4 2R 2RBI

Jorge Burgos 1-3 2B RBI BB

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 RBI

Reid Johnston 5.2(IP) 5H 3R 2ER 2BB 6SO

Hugo Villalobos 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The Arizona Complex League Guardians continued their early season success improving to 5-2 scoring 10 runs in their victory over the Brewers (Blue) squad Tuesday.

On offense Angel Genao would collect two hits in the game scoring and driving in a run and extend his on-base streak to 42 straight game dating back to last season.

Catching prospect Robert Lopez would drive in three runs on the night including a big two-run double in the seventh inning which would eventually seal the fate of the Brewers on the night.

Guardians starter Yorman Gomez coming off a spectacular first start of the season where he struck out a career high nine over four and two thirds scoreless innings would earn his first win of the season. Gomez did allow three runs but gave the team five strong frames striking out five while walking none.

Top Performers:

Robert Lopez 1-3 R 2B 3RBI BB

Juan Benjamin 1-2 2R 2BB

Wilfredo Antunez 1-3 2R 2BB SB

Angel Genao 2-5 R RBI

Marlin Made 2-4 R

Manuel Mejias 1-5 R 2B RBI

Yorman Gomez 5.0(IP) 7H 3R 3ER 0BB 5SO (W)

Jack DeGroat 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: June 12

Guardians Beat Oakland, Win Fourth Straight Series

A History Of Zach Plesac's Amazing Defensive Plays

Guardians Farm Report: Nikhazy Sets Career High With 10 Strikeouts In Captains Victory

Shane Bieber Reaches Impressive Career Milestone

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI