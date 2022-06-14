Three Players To Keep An Eye On As The Guardians Hit The Road

The Guardians are on the road for an extended road trip, and these are some players fans should pay attention to while they are on it.

The Guardians are set to start a three-city, 10-day road trip that will take them to Denver, Los Angeles, and Minnesota. They've been playing quality baseball the last few weeks but will be tested by some tougher competition on the road. These are three players to keep an eye on during their trip.

Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber is coming off a historic start where he became the second fastest pitcher to reach 700 strikeouts! Bieber looked fantastic in this game against the Rangers until it went into a rain delay.

He is set to make at least two starts during the road trip. His first one will be tonight against the Rockies, and his next will most likely be against the Dodgers. Bieber has pitched fantastic in his last few starts, albeit not against the strongest lineups in the league.

The Rockies as a team have the best home batting average in the MLB at .275, and the Dodgers lineup is arguably the best in baseball. This will be a challenge for Bieber, but a fun one to watch with how he has been pitching!

Amed Rosario

Amed Rosario has quietly been heating up over the last few weeks and has been a big part of the Guardians’ recent success. He is on a seven-game hitting streak where he is batting .414 and slugging .483. Over his last 15 games, Rosario also has 20 hits and three RBI.

When Rosario is swinging a hot bat, he is a big part of the offense primarily because Jose Ramirez hits right behind him giving both players scoring opportunities. Looking ahead to the road trip, Colorado is known to be a hitter's a park because of the high elevation and the Dodgers have one of the better pitching rotations in the league.

This will create some good matchups to watch and it will be fun to keep an eye on Rosario and see if he can keep up this hot streak!

Owen Miller

Owen Miller has had an up and down year but has largely been productive for the Guardians. One area where he has especially contributed is against left-handed starters.

Against the lefties, Miller is hitting .290 with a .817 OPS. He also has two home runs and 16 RBI to go along with this.

The Guardians are scheduled to face Austin Gomber on Wednesday, and could very well see, Julio Urias, Tyler Anderson, or Clayton Kershaw this weekend. All of these pitchers are lefties so Miller could be seeing quite a bit of playing time this week and will be a fascinating player to watch.

