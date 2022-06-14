Guardians Farm Report: Genao Extends On-Base Streak to 41 Straight Games

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

The three Cleveland Guardians Rookie League teams take center stage on Monday with all the full-season affiliates having the day off.

Arizona Complex League Guardians

ACL Guardians 18-year-old shortstop Angel Genao walked in his first at bat of the game in the first inning and drove in a run in the third inning on an RBI single extending his current on-base streak to 41 straight games dating back to his pro-debut last season in the Dominican Summer League.

With the game tied at 1-to-1 in the 4th inning the ACL Guardians would plate three runs with the big blow coming on second baseman Fran Alduey's two-run home run his first of the season and take a 4-to-1 lead.

The Guardians would score once the sixth on an RBI single by left fielder Lexer Saduy who reached base in all four plate appearances in the game going 3-for-3 with a walk.

The Brewers would attempt a comeback and cut the lead to 5-to-4 but the Guardians would add an insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by Alduey for his third run driven in on the night taking the game by a final score of 6-to-4.

Starting pitcher Alonzo Richardson would earn the win making his second start of the season giving the Guardians five strong innings allowing just two runs and striking out four.

With the win the Arizona Complex League Guardians improve to 4-2 on the season.

Top Performers:

Fran Alduey 1-4 R HR 3RBI

Lexer Saudy 3-3 R 2B RBI BB

Marlin Made 2-3 2R 2BB

Angel Genao 1-4 RBI BB

Wilfredo Antunez 1-3 R 2B BB

Alonzo Richardson 5.0(IP) 5H 2R 2ER 0BB 4SO (W)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad would fall behind earlier trailing 2-to-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning. In the bottom of the third they would load the bases for second baseman Jeffrey Mercedes would come through with a bases clearing three-run double giving the DSL Guardians (Blue) team a 3-to-2 lead.

Unfortunately for the Guardians that would be the only time they would be in front of the Rays as they would score three runs in the top of the fourth and go onto win by a final of 8-to-5.

With the loss the DSL Guardians (Blue) squad drops to 4-3 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jeffrey Mercedes 1-3 R 2B 3RBI

Jose Gomez 1-4 2R BB

Jesus Montilla 1-2 2BB SB

Moises Molero 1-4 R BB

Samuel Parra 1-4 3B

Yonaiker Garcia 2.0(IP) 0H 0ER 0BB 3SO

Luis Flores 1.2(IP) 1H 0ER 0BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) squad has been an offensive juggernaut so far early in the season putting up 16 more runs on Monday improving to 4-3 on the year with their win over the Royals.

The Guardians (Red) team is averaging nine runs a game through their first seven games of the season good for second best in the Dominican Summer League. The Guardians (Blue) squad is no slouch either as they are averaging 7.4 runs per game which is third best out of all 49 teams.

One of the hitting stars of the game was 17-year-old outfielder Ronald Pena who had three hits on the day including his third double of the season. Pena would drive in three runs, score twice and steal a base.

Pena has gotten off to a tremendous start to the year leading the entire Dominican Summer League in average at .533, OBP at .696 and OPS at 1.563 after the first week of the season.

With the win both DSL Guardians teams are now sitting at 4-3 on the year.

Top Performers:

Ronald Pena 3-6 2R 2B 3RBI SB

Pedro Hernandez 3-6 2B 3RBI BB

Yefri Rivera 3-4 2R 2RBI BB

Jaison Chourio 2-5 2R 2RBI 2BB

Brayan Guedez 2-5 2R 2RBI BB

Pedro Almanzar 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (W)

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Farm Report: Jones Drives In Three And Reaches Base Five Times In Clippers Win

Shane Bieber Reaches Impressive Career Milestone

Emmanuel Clase Should Be An All-Star This Season

The Guardians Don't Need Home Runs To Score

Guardians, Rangers Split Doubleheader To Open Homestand

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI