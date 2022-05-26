Guardians Come Up Short, Drop Series In Houston

The Guardians came up short and dropped Wednesday night's game in Houston.

The Cleveland Guardians started off with a 6-1 victory in Houston Monday night but dropped the next two, losing Wednesday night 2-1.

Cal Quantrill was on the mound for the Guardians and went six innings giving up six hits and two runs. He struck out three and walked four on the night.

"I thought he competed. He didn't have his best breaking ball, but he competed like crazy," manager Terry Francona said about Quantrill's outing.

Christian Javier kept the Guardians at bay all evening, going 5.2 innings giving up three hits, one walk, and no runs with nine strikeouts. The first hit off Javier came from Ernie Clement in the fifth with two outs.

As for the Astros, Jose Siri would start the home half of the fifth with a double to center, and Jose Altuve would follow up with a single. Siri would score on a sac-fly from Michael Brantley to give them the 1-0 lead.

In the sixth, a walk and a single gave the Astros first and second with no outs, and corners with one down after a fielder's choice. Jason Castro would hit a sac-fly to bring in the second run of the night, making it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Guardians threatened in the seventh after a leadoff walk by Josh Naylor, and a single from Andrés Giménez off of Blake Taylor. With two down and runners on second and third, Héctor Norris, who replaced Taylor, threw a wild pitch which scored Naylor, making it 2-1.

The club would only have four hits on the night, with Clement, Giménez, José Ramírez, and Amed Rosario all getting one knock a piece. The team is off to a 1-2 road trip with four to go.

Upcoming In Detroit

The Guardians are now 18-22 on the season and head to Detroit to start a four-game series. With the news earlier that Aaron Civale was placed on the Injured List, Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 2.08) will make the start going opposite of Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.22) for the Tigers.

