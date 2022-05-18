The Guardians came up just short to the Reds in what could have been another come-from-behind victory on Tuesday evening.

After Monday's day off, the Guardians were back in action and welcomed the Reds into Cleveland for a two-game set.

Zach Plesac was the starting pitcher for the club and went six innings, allowing six hits, two runs, two walks, and struck out three. The first run came from a solo shot by former Guardians' outfielder, Tyler Naquin, in the third inning.



Offensively, the Guardians had an opportunity to get things going in the third when Richie Palacios led off the inning with a single, and Oscar Mercado followed suite right after. Austin Hedges grounded out to third but moved Palacios and Mercado up a bag, which allowed Myles Straw to get a run in with a sac-fly.

The Reds regained the lead with a run off Plesac in the sixth, and tacked on another off Trevor Stephan in the eighth to make it a 3-1 game.

For the Reds, RHP Connor Overton had quite the outing which ended in the eighth with a final line of 7.2 innings pitched, three hits, two runs, one walk, and two punch outs. Overton sat down 15 straight before Andrés Giménez led off the eighth with a single.

Giménez stole second with one out, and with two down, Franmil Reyes pinch hit for Hedges and worked a two-out walk. Straw singled to right to make it a 3-2 game.

The Reds would go on to score again in the ninth. With two down, Naquin laid a bunt down on Emmanuel Clase, and put himself into scoring position after stealing second. Kyle Farmer then singled to make it a 4-2 game.

Extra Innings

José Ramírez, who was hitless on the night, worked one heck of a walk to start the ninth inning to bring Owen Miller up to the plate as the tying run. Miller then blasted a ball to the bleachers in left off Art Warren to tie the game up and send it to extras.

Nick Sandlin came in to pitch the 10th for the Guardians and found himself in trouble. With a runner already on second and one down, Sandlin walked three straight to give the Reds the 5-4 advantage. Sandlin would then strike out the next two batters to end the inning.

Palacios was the runner placed on second for the Guardians to start the tenth, and did end up on third with a wild pitch that got away from the catcher and rolled into the Reds dugout. With two down, Straw and Steven Kwan worked back-to-back walks to load up the bases, but Ramírez would end up striking out to end the game.

Wednesday's Pitching Probables

Wednesday, RHP Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.89) will take the mound for the Reds and Cal Quantrill (1-2, 3.93) will make the start for the Guardians.

