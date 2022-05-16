Andres Gimenez was part of the deal that sent Francisco Lindor to the Mets, but now Gimenez is arguably the better player.

When Francisco Lindor was traded back before the 2021 season, fans were mad, frustrated, and disappointed that the front office decided to let him go. Lindor had become an integral part of the 2016 team that went to the World Series and was becoming the face of baseball. He was given the name “Mr. Smile” for a reason. He was always happy and enjoyed playing the game of baseball, which made watching him play enjoyable too. It was hard to watch him move on.

But this trade in 2022 looks a little bit different.

Lindor’s time with the Mets has been shaky, to say the least. In 2021 he had a batting average of .230 and an OPS of .734. Both categories were career lows for the All-Star and not something to smile about. It’s easy to say it was a down year and that Lindor was still getting used to the NL East’s pitching and playing in a big city.

But in 2022, Lindor has a batting average of .232 an OPS of .720, and an SLG of .406. He has not really improved on what he did last season so far. Is this really worth the 10-year, $341 million extension the Mets gave him before the 2021 season?

Comparing these stats to one of the main pieces of the trade in Andres Gimenez, it might seem like Cleveland may have actually won the trade. Gimenez struggled during the 2021 season only batting .218 and an OPS of .633. However, he is in the middle of an incredible breakout year in 2022.

Gimenez is currently batting .326, has four home runs, and has an incredible OPS of .909. Gimenez has played in six fewer games than Lindor, which makes some of these stats even more impressive such as having almost the same amount of hits, home runs, and RBI as Lindor.

One part of Lindor’s game that was going to be hard to replace when Cleveland traded him was his elite defense. But not only has Cleveland been able to replace Lindor’s defense with Gimenez, but Gimenez has been substantially better defensively than Lindor in 2022.

According to Baseball Reference, Gimenez’s dWAR is a 0.8, and Lindor’s is a -0.2 this season.

Comparing these two players a few seasons after the trade went down has been interesting. Lindor has hit a wall with the Mets while Gimenez is making progress and is developing into a fantastic ball player. It will be fascinating to continue to compare these players for the seasons to come.

