Guardians Hang On, Beat Blue Jays 6-5

Guardians hang on and take game one of the four-game series with the Blue Jays at home.

The Guardians won the series-opener against the Blue Jays on Thursday night with a final score of 6-5.

Thursday night also made three straight games the Guardians have given up runs in the opening frame, this time with Aaron Civale on the end of it.

Civale had his longest outing of the year, going 5.2 innings and throwing 99 pitches. After giving up a two-run home run in the first to Vlad Guerrero Jr., Civale went on to work four clean innings.

However, in the sixth, Civale allowed two runners on, and gave up an RBI-double to Zack Collins to make it 6-4. He exited the game allowing six hits, three ones, striking out eight, and walking none.

Nick Sandlin, who finished the inning for Civale, would give up a solo shot to Alejandro Kirk in the seventh to make it a one run ballgame at 6-5. Bryan Shaw and Emmanuel Clase held it down in the eighth and ninth to secure the win.

As for the Guardians, the club had tied the game in the third 2-2 when Steven Kwan hit his first major league home run of his career with one on. This would be his only hit of the night. The club added one more run in the fourth, and three in the fifth, and held on.

What Went Well For The Guardians

Franmil Reyes had a real nice evening going 3-for-4 as did Andrés Giménez who went 2-for-4, both with one RBI.

Myles Straw, José Ramírez, Josh Naylor, and Richie Palacios, and Austin Hedges each had a hit a piece in addition to Kwan's solo shot, which made up for the Guardians 11 hits on the night.

The Guardians have won five of their last six and improved their record to 12-13.

Friday Night Pitching Probables

Friday's game is slated for a 7:10 PM start with Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27) on the mound for the Jays and Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.46) for the Guardians.

