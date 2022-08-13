The Guardians, hot off sweeping the Tigers, dominated in game one of the three-game set in Toronto behind a 14-hit night and Cal Quantrill's dominance on the mound.

The club plated five runs on the Blue Jays in the third and never looked back. With one out in the inning, Austin Hedges was hit by a pitch, and Will Benson, Steven Kwan, and Amed Rosario rattled off three singles in a row to score two.

José Ramírez would bring in the third run on an RBI sac-fly, and Josh Naylor followed up by crushing a ball over the left field fence to make it 5-0.

The offense continued to pile on the Jays in the fourth. With two on and two down, Ramírez seemingly golfed one out of the batters box for a three-run shot.

The offense had 14 hits on the night, with eight players getting at least one knock. Most notably, Naylor had a 2-for-5 night, and Ramírez went 3-for-3 -- both with home runs. Nolan Jones and Oscar Gonzalez were the other Guardians with a multi-hit nights going 2-for-5, and 3-for-5, respectfully.

Offense aside, Quantrill put on a show from the start of the game going seven scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit on the night, and had seven strikeouts. Quantrill and Naylor were both born and raised in Canada.

The young club improved its record to 60-52 after Friday night's victory and stays in sole possession of first place in the AL Central. According to FanGraphs, before tonight's game the team had 44.6% chance of winning the division.

The Guardians will look to make it seven straight victories on Saturday. Pitching probables for the game is RHP Triston McKenzie (8-8, 3.16) for the Guardians and RHP Mitch White (1-3, 3.86) for the Jays.

