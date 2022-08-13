Skip to main content

Guardians Offense Compliments Quantrill's Dominating Performance Over Jays

The Guardians continue to roll, win sixth straight game.

The Guardians, hot off sweeping the Tigers, dominated in game one of the three-game set in Toronto behind a 14-hit night and Cal Quantrill's dominance on the mound. 

The club plated five runs on the Blue Jays in the third and never looked back. With one out in the inning, Austin Hedges was hit by a pitch, and Will Benson, Steven Kwan, and Amed Rosario rattled off three singles in a row to score two.

José Ramírez would bring in the third run on an RBI sac-fly, and Josh Naylor followed up by crushing a ball over the left field fence to make it 5-0.

The offense continued to pile on the Jays in the fourth. With two on and two down, Ramírez seemingly golfed one out of the batters box for a three-run shot. 

The offense had 14 hits on the night, with eight players getting at least one knock. Most notably, Naylor had a 2-for-5 night, and Ramírez went 3-for-3 -- both with home runs. Nolan Jones and Oscar Gonzalez were the other Guardians with a multi-hit nights going 2-for-5, and 3-for-5, respectfully. 

Offense aside, Quantrill put on a show from the start of the game going seven scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit on the night, and had seven strikeouts. Quantrill and Naylor were both born and raised in Canada.

The young club improved its record to 60-52 after Friday night's victory and stays in sole possession of first place in the AL Central. According to FanGraphs, before tonight's game the team had 44.6% chance of winning the division

The Guardians will look to make it seven straight victories on Saturday. Pitching probables for the game is RHP Triston McKenzie (8-8, 3.16) for the Guardians and RHP Mitch White (1-3, 3.86) for the Jays. 

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

The Young Cleveland Guardians Are In Good Company As They Reach This Milestone

The Guardians Give Zach Plesac Exactly What He Needed

Emmanuel Clase Leads The American League In The Most Import Stat For A Closer

Guardians Farm Report: Pries Delivers Walk-Off Win for Akron For The Second Straight Night Over Bowie

There Is A Lot To Like About Aaron Civale's First Start Since Coming Off The IL

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

arias3
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Arias Homers Twice In Columbus Win Over St. Paul

By Todd Paquette8 hours ago
Gimenez Kwan Naylor
Opinion

Cleveland Guardians Are In Good Company After Reaching This Milestone Marker

By Adrienne Goehler9 hours ago
Zach Plesac August 11 2022
News

The Guardians Give Zach Plesac Exactly What He Needed

By Tommy WildAug 11, 2022 4:52 PM EDT
Emmanuel Clase August 10 2022
News

Emmanuel Clase Leads The American League In The Most Import Stat For A Closer

By Tommy WildAug 11, 2022 3:07 PM EDT
pries1
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Pries Delivers Walk-Off Win for Akron For The Second Straight Night Over Bowie

By Todd PaquetteAug 11, 2022 10:31 AM EDT
Aaron Civale August 10 2022
News

There Is A Lot To Like About Aaron Civale's First Start Since Coming Off The IL

By Tommy WildAug 10, 2022 10:18 PM EDT
Peyton Battenfield May 13 2022
News

Another Guardians Prospect Is Ready To Make Major League Debut In Toronto

By Tommy WildAug 10, 2022 8:54 PM EDT
Will Benson August 1 2022
News

WATCH: Will Benson Gets First Major League Hit For The Guardians

By Tommy WildAug 10, 2022 7:48 PM EDT