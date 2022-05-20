Skip to main content

Guardians Ramirez Injures Shin; Francona To Miss Friday's Game

Jose Ramirez to undergo x-rays on his shin after being removed from game.  Manager Terry Francona will miss Friday's game for minor surgery

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez will undergo X-rays and other tests on his right shin after being injured during an at-bat during the eighth inning against the Reds.

Ramirez would need several minutes rolling on the ground after fouling a ball off his shin. He would eventually get back up and stay in the game and deliver a RBI base hit. After reaching first base Ramirez would be removed for a pinch runner.  

Manager Terry Francona after the game said "He's pretty sore, he fouled the ball above his (protective) pad, just below his knee. For him to react like that, he's a pretty tough kid. He's going to get some X-rays, but he's sore." For now Ramirez is considered to be day-to-day. The team will provide an update his status Friday.

Speaking of Francona, who he will miss Friday's game with to undergo a minor surgical procedure. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will fill in for the opening game against the Tigers. Francona is scheduled to be back on aturday and just miss the one game. He had just returned to the bench after missing time to COVID-19.

