Guardians Sign All 2022 MLB Draft Selections, Sign Non-Drafted Free Agent

The draft wrapped up a couple of weeks ago and the Guardians locked up all of their selections on Saturday.
Saturday was a big day for the Guardians' 2022 MLB draft selections as each of them took one step closer to living out their dream as a Major League baseball player. 

The team signed all 21 players they selected in the draft which included their highly touted first-round pick Chase DeLauter. This draft class truly has the potential to be something special. DeLauter shared on Twitter his excitement to get started:

The team also got some pictures with Chase and his family and another one of their draftees, Justin Campbell. 

All the signings took place at the Cleveland Guardians Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Arizona. 

They also signed a non-drafted free agent, Marc "Bubba" Filia. The catcher and outfielder just wrapped up his junior season at UCSD and was named second-team all-big west. Bubba led the team with runs scored (35), RBI (41), and home runs (10). 

Locking up all of these players is a big moment for the organization and these young players. There is still work that needs to be done but, they all seem ready to put in the work to make it!

