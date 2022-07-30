Guardians Still Can't Give Zach Plesac Any Run Support

Another Zach Plesac start and another game where the offense can get anything going for him. That's been the theme of a Plesac start all season and the trend continued against the Rays on Saturday afternoon.

Plesac came into Saturday's game with the second lowest run support in the MLB with 2.73. Only Kansas City's Brad Keller has worse run supports at 2.17. Plesac has got one run or less in 11 of his 18 starts and has received no runs in four of them.

In the five innings that Plesac pitched, the offense was only able to give him one run and five hits. Sure, it wasn't Zach's best start. He gave up five runs on seven hits and two home runs. But not getting any support from the bats can't be a great confidence booster on the mound.

Of course, immediately after his day was over, Andres Gimenez blasted a three-run home run to put the Guardians within one run. You just can't make this stuff up.

Tito acknowledged Plesac's frustrating start after the game saying, "The mistakes have really hurt him. It looked like he got frustrated on the at-bat versus (Brandon) Lowe. He threw him some offspeed, pretty good pitches, fouled them off, fouled them off, and tried to come in with a fastball and he hits a two-run homer"

The Guardians finish up their series with the Rays tomorrow afternoon at 1:40 pm. Bryan Shaw will be the Guardians' starting pitcher again in what is to be another bullpen game.

