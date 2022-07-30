Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Stays Red Hot In Columbus Win Friday Night

Five of seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Friday as both Dominican Summer League teams had the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Clippers got a strong start out of Guardians 24-year-old RHP prospect Hunter Gaddis Friday night. Gaddis making just his second Triple-A start after his promotion from Akron struck out six over six innings of work while allowing three runs on five hits vs the Bats to pick up the win.

On offense Columbus would hit three home runs on the evening including a three-run blast of the bat of right fielder Will Brennan in the seventh inning. Brennan would collect two hits in total in the contest extending his current hitting streak to nine straight games.

The three RBI's now give him 83 on the season in just 87 games played between Akron and Columbus which leads the Guardians farm system. His current .326 average on the year leads the farm as well.

Clippers catcher Bo Naylor like Brennan would also hit a three-run home run in the game. For Naylor it was his fifth long ball with the Clippers in just 25 games. He now has 11 home runs combined between Akron and Columbus in 87 games on the year.

A couple more streaks would continue as Will Benson would extend his current hitting streak to 11 straight games finishing 1-for-3 on the night with a pair of walks. Tyler Freeman extended his on-base streak to 12 straight reaching base four times going 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and hit by pitch.

The win improved the Clippers record to 55-41 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Brennan 2-5 2R HR 3RBI

Bobby Bradley 1-4 2R HR 2RBI BB

Bo Naylor 1-5 R HR 3RBI

Tyler Freeman 2-3 2R RBI BB

Will Benson 1-3 R 2BB

Hunter Gaddis 6.0(IP) 5H 3R 3ER 2BB 6SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

The RubberDucks and Senators were locked in a pitcher's duel with neither team able to plate a run until the bottom of the eighth inning when Akron would finally break through.

With two outs and two runners on Ducks third baseman Daniel Schneemann would come through with a clutch hit that would plate two runs the second scoring on a throwing error by the Nationals right fielder. For Schneemann the hit would extend his current hitting streak to nine straight games in which he is hitting .469 during that with nine runs batted in.

Harrisburg would score once in the top of the ninth inning, but Akron was able to close the door and pick up the narrow 2-to-1 victory improving their record to 49-43 on the season.

RubberDucks starter Gavin Williams would start the game but only go three innings as he was hit with a line drive off his left hip in the top of the fourth inning and was forced to leave the game. Williams was able to walk off the field under his own power. No update has been giving on the injury as of yet. Hopefully he was removed just for precautionary reasons.

Top Performers:

Daniel Schneeman 1-3 RBI

Jose Tena 2-3

Julian Escobedo 1-1

Gavin Williams 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Carlos Vargas 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Cade Smith 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County trailed 5-to-1 after the first inning as starter Aaron Davenport would not make it out of the inning allowing all five runs on three hits and a pair of walks. Davenport was removed after just getting two outs in his shortest outing of the year.

The Captains lone run in the first inning would come off the bat of first baseman Joe Naranjo driving home Angel Martinez who had reached base on a double in the previous at bat. Naranjo would go onto collect four hits in the game finishing 4-for-5 on the night.

Lake County came roaring back to take a 6-to-5 lead in the third inning putting up a five spot of their own with the big blow coming on a two-run base hit off the bat of second baseman Milan Tolentino.

South Bend would score once tying the game at six runs apiece in the sixth inning. The game would remain tied through regulation sending it into extra innings. Lake County would fail to score in the top of the 10th setting up the Cubs for a walk-off win in their half of the inning on a wild pitch with one out and a runner on third.

The loss drops the Captains record to 50-42 on the year.

Top Performers:

Joe Naranjo 4-5 R 2B RBI

Angel Martinez 1-4 2R 2B BB

Milan Tolentino 1-4 R 2RBI BB

Alexfri Planez 1-5 R RBI

Jordan Jones 3.1(IP) 1H 1R 1ER 1BB 6SO

Brian Eichhorn 2.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats actually led the Shorebirds 4-to-3 after the first four innings of play before the Shorebirds would reel off seven straight unanswered runs and lead 10-to-4 until the bottom of the ninth.

Lynchburg would try to make it interesting scoring three runs in their last at bat but would ultimately fall by a final of 10-to-7 dropping their record to 46-48 on the year.

Hillcats catcher Richard Paz would lead the team on offense driving in three runs on a pair of base hits. Designated hitter Joe Donovan and shortstop Yordys Valdes would also chip in with two runs batted in apiece.

Lynchburg first baseman Junior Sanquintin did extend his on-base streak to 11 games and his hitting streak to seven games with a triple in the first inning. For Sanquintin it would be his only hit of the evening. He has now tripled in back-to-back games giving him three on the season.

Top Performers:

Richard Paz 2-3 R 3RBI BB

Joe Donovan 1-4 R 2B 2RBI BB

Yordys Valdes 2-4 R 2BB 2SB

Isaiah Greene 1-2 R 3B 3BB SB

Junior Sanquintin 1-5 R 3B SB

Tyler Thornton 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The ACL Guardians would be held to just two hits in their shutout loss to the ACL Brewers (Blue) squad Friday night dropping the teams record to 22-14 on the year.

ACL Guardians Maick Collado would reach base twice in the game collecting one of the teams two hits while adding a walk. The hit would extend Collado's current farm leading hitting streak to 13 straight games. Collado has reached base in all 21 games he's played in on the season.

Top Performers:

Maick Collado 1-3 BB

Wilmer Hernandez 1-2

Manuel Mejias 0-1 BB

Mike Garcia 3.2(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 1BB 3SO

Tommy Ventimiglia 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

-----

Read More:

Guardians Farm Report: Bibee Continues To Impress Since Promotion To Akron

Josh Naylor And The Bottom Of The Lineup Come Up Big In Guardians Win Over Red Sox

The Guardians Bullpen Has A New Calling Card

Josh Naylor Always Comes Up Big In Guardians Wins

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Drives In Three In Rubber Ducks Comeback Victory

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI