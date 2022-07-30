Skip to main content

Owen Miller Leaves Guardians Game With Injury

Owen Miller leaves Saturday's game against Tampa Bay Rays with forearm injury.
Owen Miller wasn't in Saturday's original lineup. But Josh Naylor was a late scratch with right ankle soreness and Miller filled his place at first base and in the lineup.

However, he was hit with a pitch in the back arm. The play seemed awkward because he was hit as he was attempting to swing. At first, it didn't seem like a big issue. He took his base and came around to score. But the next time he was scheduled to hit, Ernie Clement took his place. But there clearly was more discomfort. 

The team is now calling a right forearm contusion. 

Miller played a big role in today's game. He has a hit, an RBI, and scored a run as well. Hopefully, the injury isn't too serious. With Naylor battling through some injuries too it could thin out the depth at first base. 

