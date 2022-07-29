The Guardians Are Scheduled To Face Former Cleveland Cy-Young Winner

Next up on the Guardians' road trip are the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have been one of the league's best teams in the last few seasons but have really been hit with the injury bug this year. They still have one pitcher that Cleveland fans are very familiar with.

That would be former ace Corey Kluber.

Kluber is a Cleveland legend. He was with the team for almost a decade and accumulated a number of accolades such as being the Cy-Young winner in 2014 and 2017. He was also the number one starter on the Indians team that made it all the way to the World Series in 2016.

In the nine years, Kluber spent in a Cleveland uniform he had an ERA of 3.16, pitched over 1340 innings, and had a WHIP of 1.086. Kluber rocked number 28 with the Indians and there is an excellent case for that number to be retired one day.

Since getting traded for Emmanuel Clase in the winter of 2020, Kluber has been on three teams including the Rangers, Yankees (where he pitched a no-hitter), and now the Tampa Bay Rays.

As of now, he is probable to pitch on Saturday. This will be Kluber's first time facing the team since his departure. He is having a decent season for Tampa even though he is getting older. Kluber has a sub-four ERA over 19 starts and a 1.141 WHIP.

The savvy veteran against his former club versus the young Guardians team could be a great matchup!

The only disappointing thing about this game is that it isn't in Cleveland. If Kluber ever does get the chance to start a game at Progressive Field again, it will be one of the biggest ovations an opposing player has ever received.

-----

Read More:

Terry Francona Said This About Myles Straw Batting Ninth In The Lineup

Guardians Farm Report: Bibee Continues To Impress Since Promotion To Akron

Josh Naylor And The Bottom Of The Lineup Come Up Big In Guardians Win Over Red Sox

The Guardians Bullpen Has A New Calling Card

Josh Naylor Always Comes Up Big In Guardians Wins

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI