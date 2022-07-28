Guardians Manager Terry Francona Said This About Myles Straw Batting Ninth In The Lineup

Myles Straw started the year leading off the Guardians, just like he ended the last season. But Terry Francona moved him down to the ninth spot in the lineup after a couple of rough months.

Straw has recently started to turn his bat around and become a big part of the offense once again. In Wednesday night's win over the Boston Red Sox, he had two RBI doubles. One of them came in the eighth inning that tied up the game.

After the win, Tito said that "Hitting [Straw] where he's at now gives us almost a second leadoff type hitter and when he's on and Kwan is up it really is a good look ... It's the way we play, it allows us to play that way more often."

Listen to what else Francona said after the win:

Francona clearly likes the way the lineup is structured and it's hard to disagree with him. Straw has looked much more comfortable where he is now compared to earlier in the season. It also does Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario more RBI opportunities with Straw's speed and their contact.

When batting ninth, Straw is hitting .262 and has an OPS of .683. He also has 10 RBI which is more than he had when he batted first in far fewer plate appearances.

What should really get Guardians fans excited is how well Straw has played in the last few weeks. He is slashing .333/.382/.471 in his last 15 games and only has three strikeouts.

Continuing to bat Straw ninth appears to be the best thing for him and the team for the time being.

