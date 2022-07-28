Guardians Farm Report: Bibee Continues To Impress Since Promotion to Akron

All four full season minor league affiliates were in action Wednesday for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians Dominican Summer League Red team was the only other team scheduled to play but their game was postponed by rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Clippers offense would be shut down on Wednesday held to just one run on five hits by Bats pitchers dropping the teams record to 53-41 on the year.

Columbus LHP Logan Allen who has struggled since his promotion to Triple-A had his best outing as a Clippers to date. Allen would allow two earned runs on three hits and a pair of walks over four and two thirds' innings while striking out seven. Allen's seven strikeouts give him 127 on the season over which leads the Guardians farm system.

Will Benson making just his second career start at first base would collect two of the teams five hits on the night. Both Benson's hits would go for extra bases as he would double and triple and score the team's lone run. He would extend his hitting streak to 9 straight games. Benson has been on fire for over a month now hitting .350 with a .473 OBP over his last 30 games.

Second baseman Tyler Freeman would extend his on-base streak to 10 straight games on a pair of singles while driving in the Clippers only run. For Freeman he is hitting for a .415 AVG during the streak with a .500 OBP/

Top Performers:

Will Benson 2-4 R 2B 3B

Tyler Freeman 2-4 RBI

Will Brennan 1-4

Logan Allen 4.2(IP) 3H 3R 2ER 2BB 7SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks starter 23-year-old RHP Tanner Bibee made his fourth start with the team since his promotion from Lake County. The move up in competition hasn't fazed Bibee one bit as he would throw six scoreless frames on the night holding the Senators to just two hits while striking out four.

Bibee would lower his ERA with the RubberDucks to just 1.25 over his first 21.2 innings pitched. On the season he now has 106 strikeouts with a 2.23 over 80.2 innings pitched.

Unfortunately for Bibee and the Ducks as soon as he departed from the game the Senators would explode for five runs off reliever Randy Labaut in the seventh inning. Labaut who has had a strong 2022 season to date would give up the five runs on two walks and three hits including a grand slam without collecting a single out in the inning.

On offense Akron's lone runs would come off the bat of center fielder Chris Roller who would hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning.

The RubberDucks with the loss drop to 48-42 on the season.

Top Performers:

Chris Roller 1-4 2B 2RBI

Oscar Gonzalez 1-3 R (Rehab)

Daniel Schneemann 2-4 2B

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 2B

Brayan Rocchio 0-2 2BB

Tanner Bibee 6.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Thomas Ponticelli 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains took down the Cubs on Wednesday evening the series at 1-to-1 thanks in large part to designated hitter Johnathan Rodriguez who would drive in half the teams runs in the game on a big two-run opposite field blast in the fourth inning.

Rodriguez is enjoying a breakout campaign in 2022 now with 12 home runs a career high and 29 extra base hits in just 63 games. He is now hitting .279 on the season with an impressive .857 OPS.

Center fielder Petey Halpin extended his on-base streak to 20 games collecting a pair of singles and scoring two runs in the contest. Over the 20-game streak Halpin is hitting .389 with an incredible .494 OBP. His two base knocks would also extend his hitting streak to seven straight games.

The bullpen for Lake County would shut down the Cubs over the finally five innings holding them scoreless on just hits while striking out five batters. Davis Sharpe would earn his third save with the team sealing the victory helping the team improve to 49-41 on the year.

Top Performers:

Johnathan Rodriguez 2-3 2R HR 2RBI

Micael Ramirez 3-4 RBI

Petey Halpin 2-4 2R

Gabriel Rodriguez 1-3 2B RBI BB

Angel Martinez 1-3

Mason Hickman 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Davis Sharpe 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO (SV)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats climb back to .500 on the season at 46-46 in a close hard-fought battle with the Shorebirds on Wednesday.

Lynchburg starter Reid Johnston would strikeout eight batters over his five innings of work limiting Delmarva to just two runs on four hits.

Johnston who would pick up the win has been really pitching well over his last four starts for the Hillcats striking out 32 batters in just 22.0 innings of work sporting a 2.86 ERA during that span.

On offense the team would be led by first baseman Junior Sanquintin who would reach base three times including a double and a triple. Sanquintin who has picked up his game of late extended his current hitting streak to five straight games. He is hitting .333 during the five games and has also been more selective at the plate drawing five walks leading to a .478 OBP.

Shortstop Dayan Frias would hit the only home run in the game for the Hillcats with a massive solo shot in the eighth inning that would prove to be an important insurance run in the one run victory.

Top Performers:

Junior Sanquintin 2-3 R 2B 3B RBI BB

Dayan Frias 1-4 R HR RBI

Jake Fox 1-4 R 2B RBI

Jorge Burgos 1-4 RBI

Reid Johnston 5.0(IP) 4H 2R 2ER 0BB 8SO (W)

Franco Aleman 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 3SO

