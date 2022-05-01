The Cleveland Guardians finished off their road trip on high note with a sweep.

After snapping their seven-game skid on Friday night, the Guardians would go on to win the next two to complete the three-game sweep, the first in Oakland since 2000.

Keys To Victory

Pitching

Triston Mckenzie had his best start of the year going 6.1 innings pitched allowing four hits, no runs, seven strikeouts and just one walk.

Bryan Shaw came in for relief for McKenzie to get the final two outs of the inning, and in the eighth Eli Morgan would have a clean frame, including one strike out.

Anthony Gose would toe the rubber for the ninth after not getting work since April 26th. He not only struggled to get the A's out, but also allowed three runs. Prior to this appearance, he hadn't allowed a run since April 12th.

Trevor Stephan would take over to get the final two outs of the game.

Offense

The Guardians would have nine hits on the day, and all but one starter got at least one knock.

Andrés Giménez would be the only Guardian to have multiple hits on the day going 2-for-5 with one RBI.

A very notable moment was Franmil Reyes getting out of his 0-for-26 slump and getting a base hit and two RBI. This would spark a four-run inning for the Guardians in the third giving them the 5-0 lead.

The Guardians would scratch two more runs across in the fourth and sixth, outscoring the A's in the series 19-12.

Upcoming In Cleveland

The Guardians return to home with a much deserved day off on Monday and will begin a two-game series with the Padres on Tuesday.

Pitching probables for the series start off with a former teammates duel on Tuesday night at 6:10 PM. Mike Clevinger will be making his return to Cleveland and from injury opposite of Zach Plesac (1-2, 2.80) for the Guardians.

On Wednesday, MacKenize Gore (2-0, 1.75) will run out there for the Padres and Cal Quantrill (1-1, 3.27) will take the ball for the Guardians at 1:10 PM.

On Thursday, the club will start a four-game series with Toronto to finish the home stand before heading to Chicago on Monday.

