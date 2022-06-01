Guardians Sweep Royals With A Commanding Start From Konnor Pilkington

The Guardians get the sweep over the Royals.

Konnor Pilkington was absolutely fantastic today as he had the best start of his young Major League career! He started off the game strong striking out the first four Royals hitters and had five strikeouts in the first two innings.

Pilkington was also able to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fourth inning without allowing a run. Pilkington has shown a lot of potential as a starter and getting experience in situations such as these will only help his development and confidence.

Pilkington finished with an impressive stat line of five innings pitched, zero runs allowed, only two walks, and a career-high eight strikeouts. Well done!



Another pitcher who deserves some recognition today is Eli Morgan. Morgan had another strong performance out of the bullpen for the Guardians giving them two innings where he had four strikeouts.

On the scoring end, the Guardians continued to pour it on the Royals' pitching staff. Amed Rosario continued to swing a hot bat for the Guardians. He got the scoring going for the Guardians with an RBI single in the third inning. He ended the day going two for five.

Last season we saw Rosario start to heat up along with the summer temperatures, and it looks like we are seeing the same thing in 2022.

Andres Gimenez appears to like hitting against the Royals as he went two for four and added on another RBI for the series and a double.

The Royals have been a team that has struggled this season. It's great to see the Guardians take advantage of this and come home with the sweep.

The Guardians get the day off tomorrow and then open up the weekend series on Friday in Baltimore. Shane Bieber is set to go up against Bruce Zimmerman with the first pitch at 7:05 pm.

