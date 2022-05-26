It’s not a new storyline, but Franmil Reyes has had a rough season. He is batting just .195 and only has 12 RBI up to this point. The most concerning stat of all is his 57 strikeouts only a quarter through the season.

But at one point will this storyline turn into action being taken by the front office? The reality is that a team’s designated hitter has to be able to hit. That is literally their only job, and Franmil hasn’t done that this season. Is it really time to look at trades for Franmil Reyes?

There are some positives and negatives to trading Reyes.

Positives

Lineup Versatility

If the Guardians traded Franmil Reyes, it would make the lineup much more versatile. For example, they could move Josh Naylor to the primary designated hitter and play Owen Miller at first base full time. This would open up either second base or shortstop (depending on where you want to play Andres Gimenez) for one of the Guardians’ young prospects in Tyler Freeman or Gabriel Arias.

If neither of those prospects are ready to be brought up full-time, then Tito could at least shift Amed Rosario back to the infield. This would open up a spot in the outfield for possibly Richie Palacios to get called back up and get more playing time.

More Production From DH

I have already gone through Franmil’s season stats, they aren’t great. Trading Reyes and plugging in almost anyone else at designated hitter would provide more offensive production. Whether that be Josh Naylor, Owen Miller, or anyone else.

Negatives

Lack Of Power In Lineup

Even with Reyes in the lineup, the Guardians already lack power outside of Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez. This season, Reyes still ranks in the 98th percentile of average exit velocity, 94th percentile of hard hit percentage, and 93rd percentile of barrel percentage.

Trading Reyes would leave a massive hole in the batting order that would need to be filled. Unless the Guardians were to get a power bat in return for Reyes, which is unlikely, this would be hard to fill with the existing roster.

All Just One Bad Slump

This could all just be one massive slump, and Franmil could break out of it at any moment. We have all seen what Franmil is capable of when he is locked in. During his six-game hit streak in early May, Franmil hit .524 with a 1.279 OPS.

When Franmil is hitting well, he is one of the Guardians' best hitters. Trading him only to see him immediately get hot again would be tough to watch as a fan.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

You May Also Like:

Civale Placed On 15-Day IL, Pilkington Expected To Start Thursday

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Homers Again For Akron Driving In Four Runs In Win

Bo Naylor Is Off To An Outstanding Start For Akron

Triston McKenzie Continues To Impressive Against The Houston Astros

Guardians Farm Report: Pries Knocks In Four Runs in Akron Victory

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI



Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!