Guardians Farm Report: Cairo Homers In Second Straight Game In Captains Victory

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Cleveland Guardians four affiliates would earn a split last night with Akron and Lake County coming away with victories.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus trailed 3-to-0 in the sixth when Will Benson and Tyler Freeman would lead off the inning with back-to-back walks. Richie Palacios would step in the box next and with one swing of the bat tie the game up at three runs apiece on his second home run of the season for the Clippers.

Buffalo would score two runs in the seventh inning off Columbus lefty Tim Herrin who was making his Triple-A debut just promoted from Akron.

The Clippers would score once in the ninth inning with two outs and runners on first and second base Will Benson would double driving home pinch runner Jose Fermin. Now with runners on second and third base Tyler Freeman would strikeout for the final out of the game with the Bisons coming out on top 5-to-4.

With the loss Columbus falls to 27-17 on the season.

Top Performers:

Richie Palacios 1-4 R HR 3RBI

Will Benson 1-4 R 2B RBI BB

Mitchell Tolman 1-3 3B BB

Adam Scott 4.2(IP) 9H 3R 3ER 2BB 5SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron would put up nine runs in the first two innings of the game in large part thank to first baseman Micah Pries who hit a two-run home run in the first inning and a two-run triple in the second inning. Pries would later double in the game and fall just a single short of a cycle.

With the RubberDucks up 9-to-2 after two innings of play New Hampshire would start to scratch away at the scoring two runs in each of the third, fifth and eighth innings cutting the lead to one run a 9-to-8.

Akron would add two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Daniel Schneemann sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Brayan Rocchio making it a 11-to-8 game.

RubberDucks Nic Enright on for his second inning of work would get the final three outs in the ninth inning picking up his eighth save on the season. With the win Akron improves to 25-16 on the year.

Top Performers:

Micah Pries 3-4 R 2B 3B HR 4RBI

Brayan Rocchio 2-4 2R 2B 2RBI BB SB

George Valera 2-5 2R 2RBI SB

Victor Nova 2-4 R 2B RBI

Daniel Schneemann 1-3 R RBI BB 2SB

Bo Naylor 0-2 2R 3BB

Jerson Ramirez 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains starter Aaron Davenport would hold the Chiefs to just one run over his five innings of work Wednesday night allowing just two hits. Davenport would pick up his second win of the season lowering his ERA to 2.89 on the year.

On offense Lake County would score five runs on 10 hits including a Christian Cairo solo home run in the sixth inning. Cairo has now homered in back-to-back games for his first two home runs of the season.

The game would be called with one out in the top of the eighth inning with Lake County up to bat due to rain. With the 5-to-1 victory the Captains move back to .500 on the season at 20-20.

Top Performers:

Christian Cairo 2-2 R HR RBI BB

Petey Halpin 2-4 R 2B RBI

Mike Amditis 2-3 2B RBI

Ray Delgado 2-4 R

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 R RBI

Aaron Davenport 5.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 2BB 3SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg was trailing 1-to-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning when they would get a leadoff triple by Isaiah Greene. Next man up Jake Fox would hit a sacrifice fly scoring Greene from third tying the game up at one run apiece.

Tied at 1-to-1 in the tenth inning Columbia would score on an a throwing error by Lynchburg reliever Trey Benton. The Hillcats would fail to score in the bottom half of the inning and lose by a final score of 2-to-1 dropping their record to 22-18 on the year.

The Hillcats pitching staff in the game would strikeout 17 batters led by starter Jake Miller who struck out a career high 10 over his five innings of work. Right-hander Jack Leftwich who was piggybacking with Miller would pitch four scoreless innings striking out five lowering his ERA to 2.00 on the season.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 2-4 R 3B SB

Jake Fox 1-4 RBI 2SB

Joe Donovan 1-3

Dayan Frias 1-4

Jake Miller 5.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 10SO

Jack Leftwich 4.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 5SO

-----

You May Also Like:

Civale Placed On 15-Day IL, Pilkington Expected To Start Thursday

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Homers Again For Akron Driving In Four Runs In Win

Bo Naylor Is Off To An Outstanding Start For Akron

Triston McKenzie Continues To Impressive Against The Houston Astros

Guardians Farm Report: Pries Knocks In Four Runs in Akron Victory

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI



Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!