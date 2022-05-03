Arias Out Several Weeks With Fractured Right Hand

Don't look for Cleveland Guardians shortstop prospect Gabriel Arias to return to the big leagues anytime soon as he fractured his right hand (fifth metacarpal) in Sunday’s contest with Triple-A Columbus.

The injury occurred while on defense in the fifth inning. He would stay in the game but in the top of the seventh inning replaced by Jose Fermin. No timeline has been given yet as he is currently being evaluated and undergoing further test for the injury, but he’s expected to miss several weeks of games.

Another Guardians top infield prospect Tyler Freeman who had just returned to action for the Clippers returning from shoulder surgery last year will most likely move over to shortstop to take his place. Freeman had been playing at second base in his first two games back with Columbus this past week.

Its possibly the organization could promote fellow infield prospects Brayan Rocchio or Jose Tena who are currently playing at Double-A Akron but unlikely. Columbus also has middle infielders Mitchell Tolman and Jose Fermin on the roster who can help carry the load as well at shortstop while Arias is out.

Arias made his MLB debut back on April 20th vs the White Sox being called up as the 29th man for a double header. He would go 1-for-8 in the two games scoring twice and driving in one run. He was sent back to Columbus at the conclusion of the double header.

Upon his return to the Triple-A Columbus he really struggled at the plate over his eight games played including Sunday when the injury occurred. Arias was only 4-for-35 since his return hitting for a .114 average during that time frame. Two of his four hits did go for home runs however and he did manage to have five runs batted in. Overall, in Triple-A through 17 games played Arias is hitting just .197 with a .649 OPS.

If everything goes well for the 22-year-old prospect in his recovery from the fractured hand he probably will still see time up with Guardians, this year. Unfortunately, it will come much later than most fans would like to have seen or expected. The future is still super bright for the youngster and hopefully the injury is just a slight hiccup to a promising career with Cleveland.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

Guardians Sweep Athletics, End Road Trip With 7-3 Victory

Richie Palacios Delivers In The Clutch, Lifts Cleveland Past Oakland

Guardians Farm Report: Freeman Returns From Injury But Gonzalez Steals The Show For Columbus

Andrés Giménez Grand Slam Lifts Club And Spirits

Guardians Snap Seven-Game Skid, Win 9-8

-----



Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Guardians Prospective on Twitter: @CleGuardProFollow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!