Guardians vs. Tigers Rained Out, Will Be Made Up As Doubleheader

Tonight's game against the Tigers will be made up as a doubleheader on July 4.

It has been a pretty rainy afternoon here in Cleveland, Ohio and the same can be said for up in Detroit.

As the Guardians get past the quarter mark on the season and we close out the month of May, I think everyone can agree that the rainouts and double headers are getting pretty old. But, that is exactly what we got tonight in Detroit with rain continuing.

Tonight's game against the Tigers has been rained out and will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader that will take place on July 4.

At least fans will get some extra Guardians baseball on the holiday!

The one advantage of having an extra day off is that the team will have some time to get healthy and rest up.

The original starter tonight for the Guardians was supposed to be Shane Bieber. So it would make sense that he would pitch tomorrow, pushing Triston McKenzie to Sunday. However, that has not been confirmed by the team yet.

Detroit was prepared to have Alex Faedo on the mound tonight and Elvin Rodriguez pitch tomorrow. They too have not yet made any announcements on who their starter tomorrow will be.

The Guardians are still set to take on the Tigers tomorrow afternoon with a first pitch time of 4:10 pm.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Make Roster Moves, Gonzalez Set For MLB Debut

Is It Time To Trade Franmil Reyes?

Guardians Farm Report: Cairo Homers In Second Straight Game In Captains Victory

Guardians Come Up Short, Drop Series In Houston

Civale Placed On 15-Day IL, Pilkington Expected To Start Thursday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI



Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!