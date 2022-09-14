The Guardians played from behind for the majority of Tuesday night's game but still found a way to push their winning streak to five straight.

Cody Morris was on the mound for the club and gave up a solo shot to Matt Thaiss to give the Angels a 1-0 lead. Morris, who is on a pitch count, went 3.2 innings and allowed two hits and just the one run with four strikeouts but five walks on the night.

Kirk McCarty came out of the pen to finish the fourth and would then eat up the middle innings for the club. McCarty had a great outing with a final line of 3.1 innings, one hit, and one strikeout.

The club really needed the length from McCarty after using their arms during the series in Minnesota and following Konnor Pilkington's five innings the night before.

Chipping Away and Taking the Lead

The Guardians rallied in the fifth to scratch one run across the plate to bring the game back to even. Owen Miller started the inning with a base hit, and back-to-back sac-flies brought him over and in. Miller had two hits on the night.

After a shutdown sixth, José Ramírez set the stage with a ball smoked deep down to left field for a standup double. Oscar Gonzalez, who has been on an absolute heater as of late, sent a missile off the left field rails above the wall for a two-run home run to give the Guardians the 3-1 lead.

Gonzalez entered tonight's game with a .355 average and 1.137 OPS in his last eight games with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and OBP of .460. Gonzalez had two hits on the night.

With a three game lead in the division, Guardians' manager Terry Francona wasn't going to mess around. He went to James Karinchak in the eighth to get out the top of the order, and turned to Emmanuel Clase for the ninth to keep the final score 3-1.

Wednesday's Probables

After tonight's win, the Guardians improved to 75-65 on the year and will play one more with the Angels before the Twins come to town to play five. Wednesday's pitching probables are Patrick Sandoval (5-9, 2.98) for the Halos and Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.50) for the Guards.

