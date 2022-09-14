Skip to main content

Jose Ramirez Clutch Home Run Lifts Cleveland To Victory

Not only was it a clutch homer, it pulled him level with an all-time franchise legend in career home runs.

I'm not sure you could convince me there is a more exciting player to watch play Major League Baseball than Jose Ramirez.

He may not win the AL MVP this year, he might not be the hands-down best player in the game ... but holy smokes is this guy entertaining.

Ramirez made an incredible, franchise-altering long-term commitment to Cleveland in the off-season when he signed his 7-year, $141 million extension. He says he wants to win a World Series here and have his number retired.

Moments like the one he delivered on a spectacular Wednesday afternoon against the Angels make those dreams feel pretty tangible.

And to think it almost didn't happen on Wednesday.

Facing LA's Ryan Tepera in the bottom of the eighth inning, Ramirez half-heartedly offered at a 1-0 breaking ball that actually hit him on the back foot. Unfortunately, he couldn't check his swing in time and that evened the count at 1-1.

Three pitches later, with the game tied at 1-1, Josey hit one to the moon.

Not only did his long ball lift Cleveland to a season-best sixth consecutive win, it marked his 190th career home run. That ties him with Cleveland legend Rocky Colavito for 11th place on the franchise's all-time home run list.

