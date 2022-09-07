Jose Ramirez, Shane Bieber Lead The Way For The Guardians

A day shouldn't go by that Guardians fans take Jose Ramirez and Shane Bieber for granted. They're two of the best players on the roster and in the MLB.

Thanks to these two the tone was set for the Guardians early and they were able to grab a 4-1 win over the Royals and take the series win.

Bieber was absolutely fantastic tonight. He pitched eight full innings and only have up one earned run while striking out seven in the process. He also only walked one batter and allowed four hits.

Bieber giving the Guardians a strong start is huge. The bullpen has been heavily taxed the last few days with back-to-back extra-inning games and there's a good chance they will need them in Wednesday's series finale as well.

Jose got the day off today, kind of. Tyler Freeman started at third base which allowed Jose to be the designated hitter which is the closest thing to a day off that Jose will get.

It's a good thing he was still in the lineup too. In his first at-bat of the game, Ramirez had a two-run RBI double which gave the Guardians an early lead.

They didn't look back after this and held the lead for the entire game.

A lot of young players and surprise heroes have emerged this season and it has been fun to watch. But sometimes a reminder that Bieber and Ramirez are still around and the leaders on this team are great to watch too!

These two will play big factors in whether the Guardians will be playing some postseason baseball in October or not.

