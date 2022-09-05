Skip to main content

Steven Kwan And Guardians Look To Have Bounce Back Series In Kansas City

Steven Kwan and the Guardians look to get the bats back on track in a ballpark they've played well at this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

So last week was terrible—no other way around it. 

The Guardians entered the week leading the Central and now they are tied with the Twins and the White Sox are heating up and right on their tail. 

Dropping a series to the Orioles and then getting swept by the Mariners is bad enough, but when being at home makes it even worse. 

But the Guardians have a chance to right the ship this week.

They are heading to Kansas City for three games with the Royals and if there is any place that the Guardians can heat the bats back up, history tells us it's at Kauffman Stadium. 

The Guardians have done nothing but hit in their stops in Kansas City in 2022. They have a .317 batting average as the away team which is the best average they have in a ballpark (including Progressive Feild). 

They've also hit for power there too. The Guardians have hit seven home runs and have 43 RBI all while slugging .479 in Kauffman. 

Out of all the Guardians who have hit well in Kansas City, none of them have been more impactful than Steven Kwan

Steven Kwan

Kwan broke out for the Guardians in the first series of the year which took place in KC and has made it his home ever since. He's currently batting .482 in the ballpark while slugging .704 with a 1.280 OPS. 

Now being the leadoff man for the Guardians, Kwan can set the tone for the Guardians with the first at-bat of the series. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is big because if there is one thing we know about this Guardians team it's that hitting is contagious. If one player gets it going early, the rest of the team follows. 

-----

Read More:

Guardians Farm Report: Davenport Deals Complete Game Shutout For Lake County Sunday

"Keep Fighting And Keep Clawing:" This Is What Terry Francona Thinks About The Guardians Recent Skid

Guardians Farm Report: 18-Year-Old Top Young Shortstop Prospect Genao Plates Winning Run In Lynchburg Comeback

The Guardians Offense Has Disappeared

What Is Going On With The Guardians And Nolan Jones

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

davenport
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Davenport Deals Complete Game Shutout For Lake County Sunday

By Todd Paquette
Terry Francona August 10 2022
News

"Keep Fighting And Keep Clawing:" This Is What Terry Francona Thinks About The Guardians Recent Struggles

By Tommy Wild
genao2
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: 18-Year-Old Top Young Shortstop Prospect Genao Plates Winning Run In Lynchburg Comeback Win

By Todd Paquette
Myles Straw September 3, 2022
News

The Guardians Offense Has Disappeared

By Tommy Wild
Nolan Jones July 26 2022
News

What Is Going On With The Guardians And Nolan Jones?

By Tommy Wild
valera8
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Slam And Rocchio Near Cycle Not Enough For Columbus Friday Night

By Todd Paquette
Zach Plesac August 27 2022
Opinion

What Are The Guardians Options After Losing Zach Plesac And Aaron Civale?

By Tommy Wild
Emmanuel Clase August 17 2022
News

Guardians Pitcher Wins Reliever Of The Month

By Tommy Wild