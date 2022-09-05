Steven Kwan And Guardians Look To Have Bounce Back Series In Kansas City

So last week was terrible—no other way around it.

The Guardians entered the week leading the Central and now they are tied with the Twins and the White Sox are heating up and right on their tail.

Dropping a series to the Orioles and then getting swept by the Mariners is bad enough, but when being at home makes it even worse.

But the Guardians have a chance to right the ship this week.

They are heading to Kansas City for three games with the Royals and if there is any place that the Guardians can heat the bats back up, history tells us it's at Kauffman Stadium.

The Guardians have done nothing but hit in their stops in Kansas City in 2022. They have a .317 batting average as the away team which is the best average they have in a ballpark (including Progressive Feild).

They've also hit for power there too. The Guardians have hit seven home runs and have 43 RBI all while slugging .479 in Kauffman.

Out of all the Guardians who have hit well in Kansas City, none of them have been more impactful than Steven Kwan.

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kwan broke out for the Guardians in the first series of the year which took place in KC and has made it his home ever since. He's currently batting .482 in the ballpark while slugging .704 with a 1.280 OPS.

Now being the leadoff man for the Guardians, Kwan can set the tone for the Guardians with the first at-bat of the series.

This is big because if there is one thing we know about this Guardians team it's that hitting is contagious. If one player gets it going early, the rest of the team follows.

