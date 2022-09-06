Oscar Gonzalez Comes Up Clutch, Guardians Snap Losing Streak

Okay, everyone take a deep breath. The Guardians win.

It wasn't easy and it definitely wasn't pretty but the Guardians snap their five-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Royals.

They jumped all over the Royals early with two runs in the first inning, tack on a home run from Josh Naylor, and a sacrifice fly from Tyler Freeman, and the Guardians had four runs heading into the ninth.

However, so did the Royals.

It was a weird game because the Guardians outhit the Royals 12-7, but most of the Guardians' hits were singles that didn't have a huge impact.

But Oscar Gonzalez changed all of this in extras.

Amed Rosario started on second and the Royals intentionally walked Jose Ramirez. This brought Gonzalez to the plate with one out. He smoked a double that scored both Ramirez and Rosario which would end up being the winning runs.

Gonzalez is incredible! It barely looked like he hit the ball and it almost left the park. Either way, it got the job done and the Guardians got the win.

Monday night's game was not perfect in any way. The Guardians' defense made two more costly errors and has looked shaky at bets over the last few weeks. Emmanuel Clase also gave a couple of hits which is uncharacteristic of him.

Things almost went from bad to worse after a close play at first base that was called safe on the field would have given the Royals two base runners.

Thankfully, the call was overturned and the game was over.

In the end, the box score won't have an astricts by it because the team didn't play their best baseball. It will go down as a win which the team desperately needed.

They have a chance to take it two in a row as the Guardians continue their series with the Royals Tuesday at 8:10 pm EST.

