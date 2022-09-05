Guardians Farm Report: Davenport Deals Complete Game Shutout For Lake County Sunday

All four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action Sunday including a pair of doubleheaders by both Columbus and Lake County.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus trailed Iowa 2-to-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning when George Valera would tie the game on an RBI double. Valera would be followed by fellow outfielder Oscar Mercado three batters later who would give the team a 3-to-2 lead on a sacrifice fly.

The lead would be short lived however as in Iowa's very next at bat would plate three runs in the top of the seventh inning to retake the lead at 5-to-3. Columbus would fail to score in the bottom half of the inning falling to the Cubs in game one of the doubleheader. The loss drops Columbus record to 73-53 on the season.

Clippers starter Tanner Tully pitched well allowing just two runs on five hits over five innings while striking out five batters in a no-decision.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Arias 2-3 R RBI

George Valera 1-3 R 2B RBI

Oscar Mercado 2-2 2B RBI

Brayan Rocchio 0-2 R 2BB

Tanner Tully 5.0(IP) 5H 2R 2ER 2BB 5SO

In game to Clippers Brayan Rocchio would hit a solo home run in the 1st inning that would end up being the only run scored in the game. For Rocchio it was his fourth home run in 13 games since being promoted to Triple-A and 17th overall on the season.

For Columbus three pitchers would combine to throw a shutout holding Iowa to five hits over seven innings striking out 10 batters without allowing a walk.

One of those pitchers was 22-year-old right-handed pitcher Carlos Vargas who was just promoted to the team from Akron. Vargas was credited with the win throwing two scoreless innings while striking out three Cubs batters. He was clocked at 100 mph in the game which was the first time this season a Clippers pitcher had touched the century mark.

The win improved the Clippers record to 74-53 on the season.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 2-3 R HR RBI

David Fry 1-3 2B

Gabriel Arias 1-3

Tim Herrin 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Carlos Vargas 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (W)

Nic Enright 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (SV)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron would only score two runs on Sunday dropping the series finale to Altoona. One of those runs would come off the bat of shortstop Jose Tena who would crush a 434-foot solo home run in the eighth inning. The home run for Tena was his ninth on the season.

Ducks first baseman Jhonkensy Noel would collect two hits including his 20th double on the season and score a run. The two hits for Noel would come just one day after he had his 12-game hitting streak snapped along with a 20 game on-base streak.

The loss drops the RubberDucks record to 71-55 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jose Tena 1-4 R HR RBI

Jhonkensy Noel 2-4 R 2B

Angel Martinez 1-4 2B RBI

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-4 2B

Kyle Marman 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains got an absolute gem out of 22-year-old right-handed pitcher Aaron Davenport on Sunday in game one of a doubleheader vs Great Lakes.

Davenport would go the distance throwing seven scoreless innings allowing just three hits while striking out seven without issuing a walk for the complete game shutout win.

Over his last three starts for Lake County Davenport has only allowed one run on 14 hits over 19.2 innings striking out 20 batters while posting a miniscule 0.46 ERA.

Designated hitter Alexfri Planez would drive in two of the teams four runs in the game on a bases loaded line drive base hit in the second inning.

The game one victory improved the Captains record to 73-50 on the year.

Top Performers:

Alexfri Planez 1-4 2RBI

Milan Tolentino 0-0 2R 4BB

Mike Amditis 0-1 R 3BB

Joe Naranjo 0-2 R 2BB

Aaron Davenport 7.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 7SO (W)

In game two Lake County trailed 2-to-0 until the fourth inning when right fielder Cesar Idrogo would hit a two-run home run to tie the game up at two runs apiece. The home run was Idrogo's first with the Captains having just been promoted from Lynchburg and second overall on the season.

The game would remain tied at 2-to-2 until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Loons first batter Austin Gauthier would hit a walk-off home run handing the Captains a 3-to-2 loss.

The loss dropped Lake County to 73-51 on the season.

Top Performers:

Cesar Idrogo 1-3 R HR 2RBI

Christian Cairo 1-3 2B BB

Milan Tolentino 1-4 SB

Korey Holland 1-3

Alaska Abney 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Davis Sharpe 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Five Lynchburg pitchers would allow 10 runs on 12 hits to Kannapolis Sunday in a blowout loss.

The Hillcats offense would plate five runs on eight hits in the game. First baseman Will Bartlett would reach base three times in the game on two walks and a two run RBI double his 21st two bagger of the season.

Shortstop Dayan Frias would remain red hot at the plate collecting two more hits while driving in one of the teams runs.

The Hillcats with the loss drops to 61-65 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Bartlett 1-2 2B 2RBI 2BB

Dayan Frias 2-4 2B RBI

Victor Planchart 1-3 2R 2B BB

Jorge Burgos 2-5 R

Angel Genao 1-4 R

Josh Wolf 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

