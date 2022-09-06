Tyler Freeman Taking Advantage Of Limited At Bats With The Guardians

It has been almost a month since Tyler Freeman was called up on August 3 by the Guardians. It was originally thought that he would play a variety of infield positions to give players such as Jose Ramirez and Amed Rosario days off from time to time.

While yes this has been true, Freeman isn't getting nearly as much playing time as some fans were hoping for or expected. But that hasn't stopped him from taking advantage of the at-bats that he has received.

Freeman has played in 14 games for the Guardians while batting .256 in those appearances. There is certainly nothing wrong with that considering that he is not playing every day.

His play as of late is certainly forcing the conversation that he should be getting more playing time.

In his last seven games, Freeman has seven hits while batting .280 and has only struck out four times in his 25 at-bats. Tuesday night's win in Kansas City was one of the best games we've seen from him at the plate.

In his first at-bat, he had a base hit that allowed Andres Gimenez to get to third. He would eventually score on a sacrifice bunt from Austin Hedges.

Then in his third at-bat, he worked a 3-2 count and eventually hit a sacrifice fly to that scored Gimenez. This run would end up being the tying run as the Guardians went to extras with the Royals.

Freeman's development has been fun to watch at the Big League level. If he continues to perform this way, even in limited playing time, he is going to force his way into the lineup one way or another.

Now, we just have to see how long it takes.

