Never Say Die: Despite Offensive Struggles, Guardians Win Playoff All-Time Classic

"IN YOUR LIFE have you seen anything like that?!"

When Tiger Woods chipped in the most improbable shot in Masters Tournament history on the 16th hole at Augusta National Golf Club in 2005, CBS Announcer Verne Lundquist exclaimed those words, which became one of the most famous highlight calls in sports history.

That call immediately came to mind when watching Oscar Gonzalez mash a game-winning, walk-off home run to send the Cleveland Guardians past the Tampa Bay Rays and push Cleveland into the American League Division Series next week against the New York Yankees.

Perhaps this is slightly "prisoner of the moment" mentality, but there sure haven't been many playoff wins in franchise history more exciting than that one. A walk-off to win a series? Talk about dreams come true!

The Guardians and Tampa made history on Saturday in playing the longest scoreless playoff game in MLB history, before finally Gonzalez hit the walk-off against former Tribe star and fan-favorite Corey Kluber.

I continue to be so impressed by Cleveland's perseverance as they accomplish things that these players have not done before at the Major League level.

Facing Shane McClanahan and Tyler Glasnow is a tall enough order on its own. But the Rays pitching staff was essentially lights out, matching the Guardians pitch for pitch over 24 innings in two games.

How ironic that the team that hit the second fewest home runs in Major League Baseball this year used the long ball to win each of its first two playoff games.

Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez deserve special praise this afternoon, as each made a couple of fantastic defensive plays that kept Cleveland in the game.

Most importantly now, the Guardians get two critical days of rest before taking on the juggernaut Yankees, beginning in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Are the Guardians primed for a World Series run? The dream is certainly still alive.

I saw a tweet earlier today that perfectly described that sweaty-palms feeling watching these first two games: watching playoff baseball is like watching a loved one trying to defuse a bomb.

October is the absolute best, isn't it?

-----

-----

