One Of The Hottest Hitters On The Guardians Isn't Who You'd Expect

The Guardians have had multiple players this season to step up for them and produce on a consistent basis. This includes Andres Gimenez, Steven Kwan, and Josh Naylor who have all proven themselves to be staples of the team's future. Then there is Jose Ramirez continues to look like an MVP at times.

However, every once in a while a player who fans may not expect to steps up and has a fantastic streak. This time it comes at a position that has needed to show a little more at the plate.

Right now, Luke Maile, has been hitting fantastic and is one of the hottest batters in the Guardians lineup.

The stats don't lie! In his last seven games, Maile has eight hits and five RBI while batting .381. This includes the first home run he's hit since May 20, 2019, which was the deciding factor in the Astros and Guardians series split last weekend.

In August alone, he is hitting .438.

Maile's five RBI are a big factor in all of this. He had struggled with runners in scoring position this year, but something has seemed to have clicked for him.

The Guardians' catchers haven't been known for their offensive production this season. This is what led to the team exploring other options at the deadline such as Wilson Contreras and Sean Murphy.

If Maile can keep this streak going and finish out the season batting even somewhere close to the .250 range in the last few months of the season then he can be a big boost for the bottom of the lineup. This will also help flip it over to the top where the heavy hitters are.

