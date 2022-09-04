The Guardians Offense Has Disappeared

The past couple of weeks has been pretty difficult for the Guardians and especially their offense.

Heading into Saturday night's game against the Mariners, the Guardains' team batting average was under .200 and they had only scored 10 runs in their last seven games. Extending that to the last 14 games, the team had just a .202 average and a .538 OPS.

Those numbers aren't a great recipe for wins.

Saturday night seemed like a great game to get back on track, boost up those averages, and tie up the series with the Mariners at one apiece. But the Guardians rolled out the same offense that we've seen the last two weeks and failed to put up a run while Robbie Ray marched right through the order.

So far, the Guardians have only scored one run in the series. One. In their last six games, they've only been able to scrape out two runs.

You have to go back to 1961 to find the last time Cleveland scored one run over four games.

I'm not going to lie, it's been so tough baseball to watch. It's almost as if the whole team forgot how to hit a baseball at the same time.

Some of these numbers are really concerning.

Oscar Gonzalez is batting .143 in the last week.

Jose Ramirez is batting just .222 in his last seven games.

Josh Naylor has just nine hits in the last 15 games.

It's not going to get any easier from here either.

In the past, the offense has been able to rely on the pitching staff to help them get wins during difficult stretches at the plate. But they don't have that luxury anymore with two-fifths of their rotation in Zach Pleszac and Aaron Civale going down with injuries.

The White Sox are alive and well after it appeared that they took themselves out of it and the Twins are only a game behind Cleveland for the AL Central lead. The Guardians are going to have to figure out something if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.

