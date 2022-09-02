Guardians Farm Report: Noel Hits 30th HR And Drives In Five For Akron

All four Cleveland Guardians full season minor league affiliates were in action on Thursday night.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Hunter Gaddis picked up his second Triple-A win Thursday night for Columbus allowing two runs over five and two thirds' innings on four hits a pair of walks while striking out seven Iowa batters.

Gaddis now has 136 strikeouts over 104.2 innings pitched on the season between Akron and Columbus with a 4.30 ERA.

On offense Clippers designated hitter Will Brennan would drive in three runs on a pair of hits including his 11th home run on the year. Brennan now has a farm leading 98 runs batted in on the season. He has driven in 13 runs over his last 8 games.

Columbus improves to 73-51 on the season with the victory.

Top Performers:

Will Brennan 2-4 R HR 3RBI

Oscar Mercado 2-4 2R 2RBI SB

Mitchell Tolman 2-4 R 2(2B) RBI

Nolan Jones 1-3 2R 2B BB Fry 1-4 R RBI

Hunter Gaddis 5.2(IP) 4H 2R 2ER 2BB 7SO (W)

Nick Mikolajchak 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron trailed Altoona 8-to-4 heading into the top of the 8th inning Thursday night. With two men on and one out designated hitter Jhonkensy Noel would crush a three-run home run to dead center field to cut the Curve lead to one at 8-to-7.

For Noel it was his farm leading 30th home run on the season and extended his current hitting streak to 11 straight games. He would reach base four times in the contest on one hit two walks and a hit by pitch while driving in five runs.

Noel is hitting .400 with six doubles a triple with two home runs and 13 runs batted in during his 11 game streak.

Unfortunately for Akron the bullpen would yield five runs in the bottom half of the eighth inning giving Altoona a six-run lead at 13-to-7.

Akron falls to 70-53 on the year with the loss.

Top Performers:

Jhonkensy Noel 1-1 2R HR 5RBI 2BB

Chris Roller 2-4 3R 2BB 2SB

Angel Martinez 2-5 RBI

Eric Rodriguez 2-4 R BB

Jose Tena 1-4 BB

Eli Lingos 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 2BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains and Loons were involved a back-and-forth affair that ended up being decided in extra innings Thursday.

Tied at 5-to-5 in the top of the 10th inning Lake County would plate three runs without the benefit of a hit on two separate wild pitches. With one out Petey Halpin would score the first run giving the Captains a 6-to-5 lead.

Now with two outs and the bases loaded the Loons would uncork another wild pitch this time two runs would score as Connor Kokx would come home from third base while a hustling Yordys Valdes would come all the way around from second base sliding in safe at home juts beating the tag making it an 8-to-5 game.

Captains reliever Jordan Jones would come on and pitch a scoreless bottom half of the 10th inning striking out one to pick up his fourth save of the season with the team.

Left fielder Korey Holland was the offensive star for Lake County in the game finishing 3-for-6 with a double and two runs batted in. Holland has maintained a hot bat over his last 18 games hitting .310 with eight doubles, a triple and four home runs driving in 16 runs during that span.

The win moves the Captains to a season high 23 games above .500 at 72-49 on the season.

Top Performers:

Korey Holland 3-6 R 2B 2RBI

Alexfri Planez 2-5 R 2B RBI BB SB

Joe Naranjo 1-4 R 2B RBI 2BB

Yordys Valdes 2-5 R 2B

Milan Tolentino 0-3 2R 3BB

Zach Hart 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 2SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats right-handed pitcher Reid Johnston who has been a model of consistency all season long would give the team another strong start vs the Cannon Ballers Thursday evening.

Johnston would allow just two runs on six base hits striking out six without walking a batter in the game. He now owns a 3.89 ERA in his first pro season with 115 strikeouts over 106.1 innings on the year.

On offense Lynchburg would plate five runs on nine hits three of which came off the bat of first baseman Will Bartlett who would finish the game 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.

Right fielder Jorge Burgos would drive in a pair of runs on two hits giving him a team leading 64 runs batted in on the season which is tied for the fifth most in the Guardians farm system.

Left fielder Jordan Brown would hit the only home run in the game for the Hillcats a solo shot in the fifth inning. The home run for Brown was his second on the season.

The win over Kannapolis improves Lynchburg's record to 60-63 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Bartlett 3-4 R 2B RBI

Jorge Burgos 2-4 2RBI

Jordan Brown 1-3 R HR RBI

Dayan Frias 1-3 2R BB SB

Joe Donovan 2-4

Reid Johnston 5.2(IP) 6H 2R 2ER 0BB 6SO

Brauny Munoz 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO (W)

