What Is Going On With The Guardians And Nolan Jones?

When Nolan Jones got called up, he immediately made an impact on the Guardians and looked like he was going to big part of the team for the rest of the season.

However, he cooled off quite a bit and was eventually sent back down to Triple-A Columbus to get some more work in.

The move wasn't a huge shocker. When he got sent back down, Jones was batting .204 in his last 15 games and the Guardians were bringing back Oscar Gonzalez off the injured list.

Then there was the theory that Jones was going to get some more reps playing first base so that he would feel more comfortable there if the Big League team were to want him to play there.

However, his time in Columbus was mostly filled with time playing in right field and designated hitter. Kind of a head-scratcher when looking at how the rest of the roster is filling out.

Surely the team would call him back up when rosters expand with September call-ups, right?

Nope, those honors went to Ernie Clement.

Clearly, Jones has nothing left to prove in the Minor Leagues. He is batting .282 with an OPS of .868 in 131 at-bats this season. He also has six home runs and 33 RBI. The only way that he is going to get better is by going up against Big League pitching.

The whole situation is kind of a head-scratcher and makes one think about what Jones' future is with the team and what is really going on behind closed doors. Why haven't we seen him back up with the team in a time that they could use his power bat? Hopefully, we get some answers soon.

It will be interesting to see if Jones ends up playing another game with the Guardians at the Big League level in 2022.

