What Are The Guardians Options After Losing Zach Plesac And Aaron Civale?

The Guardians suffered a massive blow on Friday afternoon as the team announced that both Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale were headed to the injured list.

Plesac's injury came in his last start when he punched the dirt on the mound after giving up a home run. Now he is left with a broken hand. Civale went down with right forearm inflammation as he continues an unlucky season of injury after injury.

That leaves two slots in the starting rotation void as the team that sits first in the AL Central tries to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Let's break down some options they can look at that are already on the roster.

Xzavion Curry

The first contender to take one of those spots for the rest of the season is Xzavion Curry, who will start Saturday's game. Curry made his Major League debut against Detroit on August 15. Even though he gave up three earned runs, there was still a lot to like.

Curry struck out three batters in five innings and only walked one batter demonstrating a lot of control of his pitches which is important for a young pitcher.

The Cleveland organization is known for developing young pitchers and Curry may be just another example of that.

Kirk McCarty

Another option that they could look at is Kirk McCarty. He has started a few games for the Guardians this year and struggled a bit, but since then he has found himself in the bullpen role and deserves another chance as a starter.

Some of his finest work came against the Red Sox and Rays where he combined to go 7.1 innings and only allowed one run and struck out six.

Bryan Shaw And The Bullpen

Bryan Shaw as a starting pitcher wasn't on my Guardians Bingo board heading into the season, but here we are. Shaw has started two games for the Guardians so far this season tallying about two innings each.

Obviously, Shaw isn't going to pitch five innings in a start. But throwing him out there for a couple of innings before handing it off to the rest of the bullpen is a recipe that has worked in the past and it wouldn't be surprising if the Guardians turned to this option again.

At the end of the day, it's going to be difficult for the Guardians to overcome this hump. But they have options to tread water at least until one of Plesac or Civale comes back if they are able to.

