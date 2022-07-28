The Guardians Outfield Has A New Calling Card

In the bottom of this inning of last night's game in Boston, the Red Sox had the bases loaded and were looking to shift the momentum in the game. Kevin Plawwecki hit a pop-up to right field and Nolan Jones was there to catch it. He then fired the ball into Xander Bogarts and tried to run but Jones fired a missile to home plate and Austin Hedges put a great tag on him to get the out and end the inning.

Watch the incredible play:

Opposing teams should really think twice before running on this Guardians outfield. They have the most outfield assists in baseball and it's not very close. The outfield has 27 assists and the next closest team is the Reds with 23 and then the Rangers with 22.

This isn't just one player coming up with all the assists either. There have been multiple players and numerous plays resulting in a Guardians outfielder throwing a runner out. This is even more impressive considering how many different players the Guardians have put out there this season.

Steven Kwan has played all three outfield positions this year but has spent the most time in left field. He is responsible for five of the Guardians' 27 assists. He's built his reputation on being one of the most disciplined hitters in baseball but is also a fantastic defender too!

The only play that might rival Jones for the best throw-out this season is Oscar Gonzalez's laser assists in early June. This gorgeous play also came against the Red Sox.

Myles Straw is known for being a fantastic defensive outfielder and he doesn't disappoint! He has 11 of the team's assists and carry's this team on defense with some incredible outfield play.

Having a strong defensive outfield is a great feeling for pitchers to have since they know they can count on them in case they make a mistake.

